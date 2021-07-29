New COVID-19 restrictions is a challenge to restaurants in Puerto Vallarta

The new sanitary provisions in the restaurant sector that were announced today is a severe blow to its economy, however, it will be a challenge that they will have to overcome, said the president of Canirac in Puerto Vallarta and the Riviera Nayarit, Sergio Jaime Santos.

Today, Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, announced that as measures to reduce infections and hospitalizations due to Covid 19, the Health Board agreed, among other provisions, to reduce hours and capacity in restaurants, from 75 to 50 percent the capacity and closings from 1:00 in the morning to 12:00 at night.

“Hopefully these measures that are being established do not put the restaurant sector at risk. We must abide by them to return to the rhythm of economic recovery that we have been managing,” said Jaime Santos when questioned about the Governor’s announcement today.

Despite the fact that the measure puts the economic income of the sector at risk, by reducing capacity and hours, for the restaurant leader, this is a new challenge that they will have to overcome, as long as the biosecurity measures are redoubled.

Santos said the union has been complying with health standards, however, “we must admit, socially they have been relaxing.”

Not wanting to venture to estimate of losses due to these measures, Jaime Santos acknowledged that it will be a “considerable” decrease in income, above all, that the restrictions are back in place in the middle of the holiday period, where all hopes were placed on recovering last year’s losses.

“We are definitely facing another new challenge. We have already done it and we are going to achieve it so that after this month of August we can continue with an accelerated recovery as we had already had in previous days,” he said.

While restaurants are facing restrictions, bars and clubs in Puerto Vallarta were ordered to completely close beginning August 1, 2021.

In support of the employees of bars and clubs, the governor said that they will support the staff “so that waiters, administration and cleaning people have a guaranteed income during August.”

The governor reiterated that the priority of the health board is the return to classes, for that reason they must “stop in a forceful way the disorder that has been generated in the bars and clubs.”

“Education comes first before the party,” said the state leader when announcing the new measures.

Get our daily news delivered by email every morning! SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Trending News