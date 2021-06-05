New hope that cruise ships will return to Puerto Vallarta this summer

After more than a year of suspension of the cruise industry, the health authorities of the United States authorized a Royal Caribbean cruise, leaving Miami and sailing solely through US waters, however, this opens up the possibility that these vessels, with thousands of tourists, will soon return to Puerto Vallarta.

The authorization was carried out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English), indicating that the ships that sail must have 95 percent of passengers and 98 percent of the crew vaccinated.

Luis Villaseñor, Director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Promotion Trust, announced that it is expected that cruise navigation in the Pacific will soon open and with it the arrival of ships to our port.

“We are awaiting confirmation, we still do not have the exact information, but we hope that soon we will have the cruise ships return here in our port,” said Villaseñor, noting that there is a high interest in the return of tourists and for this, Puerto Vallarta is ready.

“We are, as for months, preparing to receive tourism, redoubling our biosecurity systems, ensuring that tourists feel safe upon arrival, whether in a hotel or restaurant,” added the head of Fidetur, noting that this (biosecurity) is the main attraction of Puerto Vallarta, in addition to its natural beauty and hospitality.

Although the reactivation of the cruise industry is expected during the month of July, it is mainly conditioned to test trips and vaccination, so the arrival of cruises to Puerto Vallarta could take place as soon as the end of summer.