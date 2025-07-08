New Volaris Morelia – Puerto Vallarta route boosts tourism

Morelia Puerto Vallarta News

Discover how the new Volaris Morelia Puerto Vallarta route will boost tourism, link two top destinations, and foster cultural and economic ties.

The government of Mayor Alfonso Martínez Alcázar in Morelia, through the municipal Ministry of Tourism, officially inaugurated a new air connection between Morelia and Puerto Vallarta operated by Volaris. This direct link promises to strengthen strategies that position Morelia as one of Mexico’s leading tourist destinations while offering Vallarta visitors an easy gateway to Michoacán’s colonial capital.

Morelia’s Secretary of Tourism, Thelma Aquique Arrieta, described the initiative as “more than an air bridge; it’s a strategic alliance between two cities that share a commitment to offering exceptional tourist experiences.” She added, “We are confident it will benefit both travelers visiting Morelia and the local industries and services that cater to them.”

The three-weekly flights—scheduled on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays—feature affordable departure times and competitive fares. Volaris expects the service to cater to a variety of travelers: weekend vacationers, business groups, wellness tourists, and festival attendees alike. The airline’s flexible schedules aim to maximize opportunities for short getaways and extended stays.

Puerto Vallarta, renowned for its sun-drenched beaches, lively waterfront atmosphere, and renowned hospitality, now links directly to Morelia’s UNESCO World Heritage–listed historic center, celebrated for its baroque architecture, colonial-era plazas, and internationally recognized film and cultural festivals. Tourism officials from both cities believe the route will trigger a surge in domestic travel, foster investment, and deepen cultural and gastronomic exchanges.

Business chambers, travel operators, and local authorities welcomed the new service at the launch ceremony held in Morelia. Representatives from Puerto Vallarta’s tourism sector were on hand, and a delegation of Vallarta-based communicators will soon tour Morelia. Their visit aims to gather firsthand experiences of Michoacán’s offerings—from its culinary traditions and artisan markets to guided heritage walks—and to promote them among beach-bound audiences.

“The Morelia–Puerto Vallarta route opens up great opportunities for both destinations,” commented a spokesperson for the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board. “It will not only bring more visitors to explore Morelia’s historic streets but also invite them to return to Vallarta’s coast, creating a continuous exchange that boosts our regional economies.”

Local hotels, tour operators, and restaurateurs in Morelia have already reported an uptick in inquiries. Travel agencies are packaging weekend breaks that combine a colonial city stay with beachfront relaxation. Similarly, Puerto Vallarta businesses see potential in marketing cultural side trips for sun-and-sand travelers seeking a taste of Mexico’s inland heritage.

The new service runs through June 23, 2026, with the possibility of extension based on demand. Volaris has committed to monitor load factors and traveler feedback closely, adjusting capacity as needed to ensure the route’s success.

As both cities look ahead, the partnership underscores a broader vision: to link Mexico’s diverse regional attractions through affordable, efficient air travel. By connecting beach and city, coast and colonial center, the Volaris Morelia Puerto Vallarta route could serve as a model for future domestic corridors aimed at reinforcing Mexico’s tourism network.

