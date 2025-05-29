News to Know in Puerto Vallarta for Today, May 29, 2025

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Today’s News to Know in Puerto Vallarta for May 29, 2025, brings you the latest developments affecting residents and visitors across the Bay of Banderas. In this edition, we cover Puerto Vallarta’s participation in a nationwide beach cleanup initiative to tackle plastic pollution, a hands-on volunteer program that equips students to care for rescued animals, the launch of a citywide electronics recycling campaign, weather alerts as Tropical Depression One strengthens into Tropical Storm Alvin, the arrest of a prominent adult film producer on human trafficking charges, a flurry of seismic activity off the Jalisco coast, a new flight route linking Los Angeles with Riviera Nayarit, the deployment of Tesla Cybertrucks in the state patrol fleet, and early movements in the Mexican peso ahead of major economic reports.