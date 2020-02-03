No damage reported after 4.2 earthquake felt in Puerto Vallarta

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 shook the municipality of Puerto Vallarta , Jalisco, and surrounding communities Sunday morning, the National Seismological Service (SSN) reported.

The epicenter took place just 12 kilometers southwest of the city, located between the towns of Boca de Tomatlán and Mismaloya, in the state of Jalisco.

The quake was recorded at 1:37 with a depth of 17 kilometers.

Some locals who live near the epicenter say they heard a rumble coming from the bottom of the earth.

According to the information provided by Juan Vázquez, commander of Civil Protection of Cabo Corrientes, the residents of the El Refugio community were the ones who felt the most telluric movement.

It also clarifies that no damage has been reported by the inhabitants of the area.

An earthquake below 5.9 is not considered as a major earthquake where damage would typically be reported.