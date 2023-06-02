Overturned Gas Truck Causes Evacuation in 5 de Diciembre Neighborhood in Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The residents of the 5 de Diciembre neighborhood, in Puerto Vallarta, situated between Nicaragua and Bolivia streets, found themselves in a hazardous situation when a truck overturned, causing a significant gas leak in the vicinity.

A severe crash resulted in the truck overturning and the subsequent gas leak. Prompt action was taken to evacuate the premises due to the potent gas smell pervading the area.