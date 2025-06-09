Panic Buttons in Puerto Vallarta Strengthen Rapid Response with 50 Emergency Calls Daily

Puerto Vallarta’s panic button network has logged an average of 50 emergency calls a day since its launch six months ago, municipal officials report.

Installed at 120 locations across the city, these safety totems link callers directly to the 24/7 C-2 Command and Control Center, delivering police help within three to five minutes of activation.

The system was introduced following dual gender alert recommendations, with an initial focus on protecting women at risk of gender-based violence. However, it quickly became clear that the devices benefit everyone—residents and visitors alike. Of the 120 totems, 20 are equipped with rotating PTZ cameras for long-range monitoring, and all feature fixed cameras that stream audio and video to the C-2 center.

Elvia Susana Valdez Viveros, the third-ranking officer on the C-2 shift, explains how the network functions: “When someone presses a button, our operator answers immediately, assesses the emergency, and dispatches the nearest patrol unit by radio. Response times run between three and five minutes.” That speed has proved critical not only for harassment incidents—especially along the frequently targeted Linear Park—but also for traffic accidents, pedestrian robberies, and environmental hazards.

Since November’s rollout, C-2 has managed roughly 50 interventions daily, covering everything from lost children and roadside support to armed robberies and first aid. “We’ve identified harassment hotspots and been able to intervene before situations escalate,” Valdez Viveros notes. “It’s saving lives and giving our community peace of mind.”

The success hasn’t come without challenges. False alarms, especially prank calls near Linear Park, have strained resources, prompting calls for public awareness campaigns about responsible use. “Every false call ties up our lines and delays assistance,” the officer warns. “We need everyone to treat these devices as the lifelines they are.”

Early data suggest the totems have made public spaces safer. Rapid connection to police not only shortens wait times but also maintains real-time visibility of unfolding incidents. “Our goal is to reduce incident severity and ensure quick, effective support,” Valdez Viveros says. As the city prepares to evaluate the program’s broader impact, officials are considering expanding totems in high-traffic tourist zones and residential neighborhoods.