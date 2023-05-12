Persistent Fire Challenges Puerto Vallarta Firefighters

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Despite the containment of the blaze within the Puerto Vallarta Municipal Landfill, flames persist in its surrounding areas.

Throughout the day, local firefighters have been battling this stubborn fire, intermittently gaining control before gusty winds reignite the blaze.

The fire continues to blaze in the landfill’s northern region, where it initially sparked the previous afternoon, and has since consumed the area where over 500 tons of daily waste from this popular tourist destination ends up.

Nelson Juárez, the first officer of the Puerto Vallarta Fire Department, provided further details, stating that they received the initial report on Thursday, May 11, at noon. Upon arrival, they encountered a house fire, a consequence of burning grasslands. Initially, it was about one and a half hectares, but over time the affected area expanded to over 15 hectares.

“We have around nine team members working, and we anticipate having the fire under control within the next few hours,” Juárez said.

On the preceding Wednesday afternoon, a fire was reported near the municipal landfill. It rapidly spread, affecting over 20 hectares, and required the immediate response of more than twenty firefighters, who used upwards of 100,000 liters of water to combat the flames.

