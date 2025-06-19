Playa del Carmen Launches Anti-Trafficking Training for Tourism Workers

Hotels in Playa del Carmen, including Xcaret group properties, begin training staff to detect child trafficking in tourism settings.

Playa del Carmen trains tourism staff to detect trafficking of children and adolescents

A new initiative is underway in Playa del Carmen aimed at curbing the exploitation of children and adolescents in the region’s booming tourism industry. Staff at hotels, theme parks, and ferry operators are now undergoing specialized training to help detect and report cases of both sexual and labor trafficking.

The first phase of the program is being rolled out at hotels affiliated with the Xcaret group, one of the largest and most influential tourism operators in the Riviera Maya. According to Yamile Domínguez Álvarez, executive secretary of the Comprehensive Protection System for Children and Adolescents (Sipinna) in Playa del Carmen, the effort is part of a broader campaign to bolster child protection mechanisms in high-traffic tourist areas.

Domínguez Álvarez confirmed that Sipinna has already taken the first steps by coordinating directly with Xcaret’s management to initiate the training program. “This is not limited to hotels,” she said. “We’re expanding into other tourism-related businesses, including theme parks and transportation services such as ferries.”

Currently, training is underway at a minimum of ten hotels, with the aim of eventually training at least 80 percent of all staff members at each participating establishment. The instruction is focused on helping employees recognize warning signs of trafficking and know how to respond appropriately and responsibly if they suspect a child is at risk.

The tourism sector has long been identified as a critical front in the fight against human trafficking, especially in destinations like Playa del Carmen, which attract millions of visitors annually. With high levels of transient populations and large-scale infrastructure designed to serve tourists, areas like the Riviera Maya can be exploited by trafficking networks operating under the radar.

Efforts like this training initiative are designed to disrupt that possibility by empowering frontline workers—those most likely to come into contact with potential victims—to serve as the first line of defense.

Sipinna’s involvement signals a shift toward more proactive, institutional engagement on the issue. By involving private companies in the response to child exploitation, authorities hope to create a network of awareness and accountability that extends beyond just law enforcement and social services.

“We need everyone involved—companies, workers, institutions—to take shared responsibility in protecting our children,” Domínguez Álvarez emphasized. “This training is just the beginning.”

The program reflects growing awareness of the role that the hospitality industry must play in upholding human rights standards. It follows similar campaigns in other tourism hotspots across Mexico and Latin America, where tourism-linked trafficking has become an increasing concern.

Local officials have not disclosed the exact content of the training modules but say they include guidance on identifying red flags, understanding legal protocols, and accessing support services in suspected cases. The modules are expected to be adapted for different sectors of the industry, depending on the type of interaction employees have with tourists and minors.

While the rollout is currently concentrated in Playa del Carmen, the model may expand across Quintana Roo and other popular Mexican destinations if successful.

Authorities and child advocacy groups have praised the move as a necessary step toward bridging the gap between legislation and real-world enforcement.

“We can have all the laws on the books, but unless the people on the ground know how to act, they mean little,” said one local child welfare advocate who welcomed the initiative but cautioned that ongoing monitoring and accountability will be essential.

With tourism continuing to drive the local economy, the balance between economic growth and social responsibility has never been more critical. By prioritizing child protection as part of industry best practices, Playa del Carmen could set an example for other destinations facing similar challenges.

The training sessions are expected to continue throughout the year, with evaluations planned to assess the program’s impact and identify areas for improvement.