Puerto Vallarta airport readies construction on terminal 2

The Puerto Vallarta International Airport is getting ready for the construction of the new terminal building.

The airport will invest funds into a runway, platform, taxiways, roads, parking lots, tower, among other facilities to optimize operations, according to Cryshtian José Amador Lizardi, director of the Puerto International Airport. Vallarta, who also announced an investment in state-of-the-art equipment such as specialized vehicles for the Rescue and Fire Fighting Service (SSEI), security equipment, and the renewal of aerocars for passenger transportation.

Amador Lizardi also spoke about the investment amounts, expansions, operations, and recovered passenger traffic, within the framework of the 2021 Advisory Commission when addressing representatives from Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit.

The director of the airport terminal said that the investments modernize the airport and provide greater comfort to passengers.

“Something in which we focus our investments is in the comfort of the passenger, in their travel experience; That is why we remodeled the Passenger Inspection Point and the Sanitary Modules. The investment that will change the Airport is the construction of Terminal 2, as the surface area and passenger screening lines are more than doubled, as well as 50% more telescopic aisles and checked baggage screening systems; all this gives more space to passengers and makes them enjoy their trip more ”, he added.

This year, of the total number of passengers served at the Puerto Vallarta airport, 30% are National and 70% International, from January to October there were 3.1 million passengers, which means a recovery of 76% compared to the 4 million passengers in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

In 2021 there are 5.8 million seats available on flights to Puerto Vallarta, a figure similar to the 5.85 million seats that there were available in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

Receive the PVDN morning newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here, Or you can support local media with a one-time donation here

The Airport has connections to 40 destinations, 11 National and 29 International. The destinations with the highest passenger traffic are Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Tijuana, Denver, Monterrey, Panama, and Calgary. Which is served through 20 airlines, seven National and thirteen International. The main airlines, as they carry 90% of the passengers, are American, Volaris, Viva, United, Alaska, Aeromexico, Delta, and Southwest.

Among the routes that are being recovered in Mexico are Toluca, Puebla, and Los Cabos; from the United States are Oakland, Reno Tahoe, Sacramento; and from Canada: Kelowna, Ottawa, Saskatoon, Quebec, and Regina.

Regarding the biosecurity measures and protocols that provide confidence to passengers, it should be noted that all GAP Airports have the Safe Travels certification, granted by the World Tourism Council; and GAP was the first airport group in the world to obtain the Airport Health Accreditation Program (AHA) certification and recertification granted by the Airports Council International (ACI), an institution with a presence in 183 countries, with around 2 thousand member airports.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN