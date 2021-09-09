Puerto Vallarta airport receives health certification as safe place

The Pacific Airport Group (GAP), in charge of the operation of the Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta airports, achieved the Airport Sanitary Accreditation (AHA) certification from the International Council of Airports in Latin America and the Caribbean (ACI-Lac).
The reaccreditation includes, in addition to the two airports in Jalisco, the air terminals of Tijuana, Mexicali, Hermosillo, Los Mochis, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Morelia, La Paz, Los Cabos, Manzanillo, all in Mexico, as well as two more in Jamaica.
The recertification of the Airport Health Accreditation is granted to member airports that are aligned and comply with the health protocols proposed by the recommendations of the Aviation Recovery Working Group of the International Civil Aviation Organization.
With this recognition, it is intended to safeguard the public health of all users and provide confidence with priority in health and safety in a measurable, coordinated, and established way.
“From ACI-LAC we are very happy for their commitment to seeking to improve and continue with all the recommended protocols to safeguard not only public health but also the recovery of our industry,” said Rafael Echevarne, general director of ACI-LAC.
