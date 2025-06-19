Puerto Vallarta and Cabo Corrientes Traffic Officers Avoid Prosecution for Abuse of Power After Compensating Victims

Three traffic police officers from Puerto Vallarta and Cabo Corrientes avoided prosecution after agreeing to pay damages and contribute to civil causes.

Three traffic police officers from Puerto Vallarta and Cabo Corrientes secured conditional suspension of criminal proceedings this week after reaching agreements to compensate their victims and contribute to civil causes. The resolutions, approved during separate court hearings in Puerto Vallarta, mark a legal resolution without trial for the accused officers following incidents of misconduct.

In the first case, officers Ángeles Margarita “N” and Natalia “N,” both assigned to the Puerto Vallarta Highway Authority, agreed to pay a total of 44,000 pesos as part of a reparative plan. Of that amount, 28,000 pesos will be distributed among three individuals who filed complaints, while the remaining 16,000 pesos will be donated to a local civil organization.

The charges stem from an incident in September 2023 when the officers allegedly stopped a vehicle and demanded a bribe from the driver in exchange for not issuing a citation. When the driver refused, another officer reportedly joined the scene and physically assaulted some of the vehicle’s occupants. The complaint was formally submitted to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office several days later.

As part of the court-approved resolution, both officers must refrain from contacting the victims, maintain their current residence, and complete a training course on human rights and ethics. The conditional suspension of prosecution means that if the officers comply fully with the agreed terms, the criminal charges will be dismissed.

In a separate hearing, traffic officer Brayan David “N” from Cabo Corrientes reached a similar agreement after being charged in 2024 with abuse of authority. He was accused of ordering the unauthorized towing of two vehicles following a traffic accident, raising allegations of improper conduct.

Under his agreement, Brayan David “N” will donate 8,000 pesos to a child welfare organization and complete professional training relevant to his law enforcement duties. He is also prohibited from making contact with the victims involved in the case.

The conditional suspension of proceedings is a legal mechanism under Mexican law that allows individuals accused of certain non-violent crimes to avoid formal prosecution by fulfilling obligations such as restitution, community support, and behavior modification. The resolution of these two cases reflects a broader use of this alternative justice system in addressing misconduct while aiming for victim compensation and institutional accountability.

