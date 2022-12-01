Puerto Vallarta arches and City Hall light up in red for World AIDS Day

In Puerto Vallarta, at the initiative of Solidaridad Ed Thomas AC (SETAC), Los Arcos del Malecón and the Municipal Presidency building were illuminated with red lights in recognition of World AIDS Day.
The event was attended by Paco Arjona, executive director of SETAC; Luis Escoto, director of the Vallartense Institute of Culture on behalf of Mayor Luis Alberto Michel; José Asunción Topete, in charge of COMUSIDA Vallarta, and Claudia Íñiguez, councilor and president of the municipal commission for Justice and Human Rights.
Today, December 1, various activities are scheduled by civil associations, as well as by the authorities, among which is a walk at 6:00 p.m. leaving from the Rosita hotel to the Lázaro Cárdenas Park, where it will take place the so-called Equality Now Festival.
This year’s theme for World AIDS Day is “Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV.” It encourages people to unite globally to eliminate the disparities and inequities that create barriers to HIV testing, prevention, and access to HIV care. First observed in 1988, World AIDS Day is a day to unite to help end HIV and remember those lost to AIDS-related illnesses.
In Puerto Vallarta, it has been done for three decades and this time, in addition to the walk, there will be workshops and conferences to raise awareness about HIV-AIDS prevention.
