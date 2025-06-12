Puerto Vallarta Civil Protection patrols boost hurricane season readiness

Puerto Vallarta Civil Protection patrols educate residents in high-risk zones on safety measures and real-time alerts as hurricane season peaks.

Personnel from the Puerto Vallarta Municipal Civil Protection and Fire Department have stepped up patrols in high-risk neighborhoods to warn residents as the Central Mexican Pacific enters its peak hurricane season. By taking prevention directly to the streets, they aim to cut risks to lives and property before storms strike.

For several days, teams from the department’s Risk Management area have fanned out across vulnerable zones. They knock on doors, hand out printed safety guides, and explain evacuation routes. “We want every family to know exactly what to do if weather conditions worsen,” said Misael López Muro, director of Civil Protection and Fire Department of Puerto Vallarta, in an interview.

During each patrol, staff distribute preventive notices that list simple steps: secure loose objects, reinforce window closures, and keep emergency kits stocked with water, non-perishable food, and flashlights. They also highlight safe shelters operated by the municipality and show residents how to download real-time alerts on their phones.

López Muro emphasized that avoiding false information can save lives. He urged people to rely only on announcements from official department channels or the municipal government. “Don’t share rumors or alarmist messages. Trust our updates on social media or our 24-hour hotline,” he said.

The department has also mapped out neighborhoods most at risk of flooding or landslides. Patrol teams carry GPS-enabled tablets that show live weather radar. When shifting clouds signal fast-approaching storms, they radio ahead to coordinate support with road crews and medical teams.

As they move through the rainy season, firefighters join civil protection officers to demonstrate how to clear blocked drains and trimming overgrown trees. These on-site demonstrations help ensure that public spaces don’t become hazards during heavy downpours.

In addition to door-to-door visits, the department runs daily briefings for community leaders. These sessions cover interpreting weather forecasts, spotting early warning signs, and coordinating group evacuations. Municipal delegates share these updates in neighborhood WhatsApp groups to amplify the reach.

As hurricane season intensifies, the Civil Protection and Fire Department plans to extend patrols deeper into rural areas. They will work with fishing cooperatives and tourism operators to ensure that beachfront communities also receive clear safety guidance.