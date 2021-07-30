Puerto Vallarta Daily News Brief with Felipe Álvarez; July 30, 2021

In this news brief: Vallarta Clubs and Bars closing in August due to COVID; Tourist attacked by crocodile in Vallarta; Puerto Vallarta nominated for Travvy Awards

Puerto Vallarta bars and clubs will close in August

Starting on August first, all bars and clubs in Puerto Vallarta will be closed for a month due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. Restaurants will also be reduced to 50 percent occupancy during the month of August. The governor said that the goal is to get kids back to school, so the state will crackdown on bars and nightclubs where health protocols have not been followed. He said that education comes before the party. In addition, all holiday celebrations in the state have been canceled for this year. Including Independence Day and Dia de Muertos.

Tourist attacked by crocodile in Puerto Vallarta

On a relaxing getaway that turned into a nightmare, an 18-year-old girl from California was attacked by a 12-foot-long crocodile while on vacation in Puerto Vallarta at the Marriott Resort. Kiana said that she and a friend decided to go swimming at night when the crocodile grabbed her leg and pulled her into the water. She was able to escape thanks to help from people in the area who heard her scream. She has major muscle damage in her leg and currently is unable to walk. It is not advised to go swimming in open waters at night.

Puerto Vallarta nominated for Travvy Awards

Puerto Vallarta was nominated in three categories for the 2021 Travvy Awards, also known as the “Academy Awards” of the travel industry, which recognize the best of tourism. Puerto Vallarta was nominated for Best Culinary Destination in Mexico, Best Destination for Honeymoons in Mexico, and Best Tourism Office in Mexico. You can vote until November 10 at travvy awards dot com.

