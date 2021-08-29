Puerto Vallarta ends week with 46% decrease in COVID-19 cases

There have been a total of 19,245 COVID-19 infections and 691 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. There has been a total of 1,003 reported cases in the past seven days (August 22 – 28), compared to 1856 cases in the seven days prior (August 15 – 25), for a decrease of 46% compared to the previous seven-day period, showing a downward trend in infections during the current week.

The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that until this Saturday, August 28, 3,328,863 cases have been registered in Mexico since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, Mexico has suffered 257,906 deaths from the disease.

The entities with the highest number of active cases of SARS-CoV-2 in descending order are: Colima, Tabasco, Mexico City, San Luis Potosí, Nuevo León, Nayarit, Campeche, Querétaro, Quintana Roo and Baja California Sur.

The age group most affected by the Delta variant in the last five weeks are people from 18 to 29 years old, followed by the group from 30 to 39 years old.

Regarding hospital availability, the average occupancy of general beds in health centers is 51% and 47% for intensive therapy beds.

The states with the highest percentage of general bed occupancy are San Luis Potosí (75%), Hidalgo (69%), and Veracruz (69%). In turn, those with the highest percentage of beds with a ventilator are Colima (78%), Tlaxcala (73%), and Nayarit (64%).

Regarding vaccinations in Mexico, so far 84,026,447 doses of the formulas Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Janssen, Sinovac, and CanSino have been applied.

Of that total, 33,220,439 people have received the full schedule (two doses or one, as is the case with the Cansino and Janssen vaccine). This means that 64% of the population aged 18 years and older have received at least one dose in the country, according to the Ssa.

The Daily Technical Report indicates that 18 of the 32 states report progress higher than the national average, which is 64 percent. The City of Mexico, Quintana Roo, Queretaro, Sinaloa, and Baja California reported the greatest advances in immunization with percentages ranging from 92 to 80 percent.

