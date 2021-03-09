Puerto Vallarta expects a hotel occupancy of 60% for Easter

For the Easter holidays, hoteliers and businessmen in Puerto Vallarta estimate to reach an occupancy of more than 60 percent, Coparmex Puerto Vallarta and the Municipality’s Hoteliers Association agreed.

The maximum occupancy allowed by the Government of Jalisco is 66 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Somehow I think we have great expectations for Holy Week, we are waiting for an economic reactivation with national tourism, that encourages us to start getting out, and that this will also help us to move forward little by little,” said Jorge Careaga, president of Coparmex Vallarta.

In addition, he pointed out that the fact that Jalisco is on a yellow traffic light, with the decrease in infections and deaths from covid-19, helps more people travel to this destination with confidence.

Álvaro García, president of the Puerto Vallarta Hoteliers Association, pointed out that this month they began to receive reservations for the holiday season.

“The hotel industry is working very forcefully and strongly, obviously to continue complying with all the protocols established by the authorities,” he said.

Despite positive expectations, from October to April, Puerto Vallarta hotels showed low occupancy, approximately 30 percent, due to travel restrictions in Canada and the US, according to Careaga.