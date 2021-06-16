Puerto Vallarta expects more than 1,500 flight arrivals in June

Noting that 1,484 flights arrived in Puerto Vallarta in May, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), to which the Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport belongs, announced that during the month June, 1,532 flights are expected.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

The Puerto Vallarta Public Tourism Promotion Trust (Fidetur) points out that, once summer begins, in the third fortnight of the month, Puerto Vallarta is showing progress in its economic recovery.

GAP data indicates that in May 2019, 78,900 domestic passengers arrived at the International Airport, as well as 102,250 international passengers. In the same month of this year, there were 76,950 national travelers and 92,750 international travelers, which indicates solid progress in the recovery of visitors after the atypical year 2020.

As for new flights, Puerto Vallarta continues to be a high-demand market for domestic tourism, proof of this is the arrival of the new Viva Aerobús frequency from Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.

Puerto Vallarta will increase its connectivity with the Monterrey market this summer, the airline Aeromar announced its new routes that will operate from July 12, linking the main tourist destination of Jalisco with the capital of Nuevo León with flights via Aguascalientes and San Luis Potosí, destinations that offer multiple gastronomic, cultural and adventure attractions.

Flights depart from San Luis Potosí to Puerto Vallarta on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, and from Aguascalientes, the connection flies on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

While at the international level, there are also important developments, with new routes from the U.S. that expand the connectivity options such as Santa Ana, Las Vegas, Charlotte, New York, and soon Austin, points out the Fidetur.

As of June 10, the arrival of the new Aeromar route from McAllen, Texas was consolidated with three weekly flights with a stopover in Guadalajara, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Thursdays and Sundays will offer a return from the two Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara, to McAllen. The aircraft has the capacity to transport 72 passengers, adding 864 new seats arriving to the area.

Added to this is the upcoming arrival of Spirit Airlines, which as of July 1 will offer daily direct flights from Los Angeles as well as Dallas (DFW) and Houston (IAH), with three weekly frequencies on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

American Airlines confirmed a new flight from Austin, Texas starting November 2, with three weekly frequencies on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

After the reopening of flights from Canada to Mexico announced by the authorities in Canada, the preferences for this destination have increased. As of Saturday, June 5, the Westjet airline reopened the weekly connection between Calgary and Puerto Vallarta, a city of frequent travelers to this destination, especially in winter.

Likewise, Air Canada announced the reopening of the Vancouver-Puerto Vallarta route as of August 1, a market that generates a high demand for travel and is willing to visit this destination during the summer season.

Meanwhile, the airline Swoop, confirmed its return with five frequencies, from Edmonton, three times a week from October 5; from Hamilton, two frequencies per week starting on October 5; from Toronto, twice a week starting Nov. 3. Next is a flight from Abbotsford, also a couple of times a week starting November 3, and from Winnipeg, two connections a week, starting November 4.

Related News: