Puerto Vallarta Unites to Fight Dengue

Puerto Vallarta joins federal, state, and municipal authorities in a coordinated strategy to fight dengue in Puerto Vallarta by allocating resources and urging community participation.

Puerto Vallarta’s municipal government, together with federal and state health authorities, unveiled a broad plan to fight dengue fever this week. Mayor Luis Munguía González led the event, which included Jalisco’s Secretary of Health, Dr. Héctor Raúl Pérez Gómez; Dr. Héctor Hugo Bravo Hernández, the general director of Jalisco Health Services OPD; and representatives from IMSS, ISSSTE, and other key health institutions.

The mayor emphasized that human, financial, vehicle, and equipment resources will go straight to neighborhoods considered high risk. “More than indicators, more than numbers, as a team we will save many lives,” he said, stressing that Puerto Vallarta’s climate and geography make a fast, coordinated response critical.

A United Front Across Agencies

Dr. Bravo Hernández praised the local officials and medical staff for their commitment. He noted that health workers will receive specialized training, additional patrol vehicles, and enhanced fumigation equipment. Dr. Pérez Gómez added that dengue does not respect borders, so cooperation with neighboring municipalities in Jalisco and Nayarit is essential. In clear, direct terms, he explained: “We must remove breeding sites inside homes—wash, cover, and turn over containers, keep water tanks sealed, and maintain clean yards.” Everyone, from government to individual households, will need to play a role.

Key Elements of the Dengue Strategy

  • Resource Allocation
    The municipality will assign funds to purchase additional fogging trucks, larvicide, and rapid test kits. A fleet of vehicles will deliver teams to neighborhoods with the highest reported cases. These resources will roll out beginning next week, once federal funds are released.
  • Health Brigades in the Field
    Mobile health brigades will move door to door, offering free screenings, distributing informational pamphlets, and guiding residents on eliminating standing water. The event concluded with a symbolic flag-off as units and brigades deployed to various neighborhoods. Foot patrols will continue for at least six weeks, covering every block within the city limits.
  • Community Education and Prevention
    Dr. Pérez Gómez emphasized prevention at home. He urged residents to eliminate any container that can hold rainwater, keep water tanks tightly closed, and clean yards weekly. Schools and community centers will host workshops on dengue prevention. A dedicated hotline will allow residents to report areas with suspected breeding sites.
  • Interagency Collaboration
    IMSS, ISSSTE, and other health organizations pledged to share data on dengue cases in real time. This collaboration will allow health authorities to track outbreaks, map hotspots, and target interventions more effectively. Weekly coordination meetings will review case counts and rainfall data to anticipate potential surges.

Why Dengue Matters in Puerto Vallarta

Dengue fever, spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, can cause severe flu-like symptoms, hemorrhagic fever, and even death if not treated promptly. Puerto Vallarta’s warm, humid climate offers ideal conditions for mosquitoes to breed year-round. In recent years, cases spiked during the rainy season, when standing water collects in containers, tires, and other debris.

Left unchecked, dengue outbreaks can overwhelm local clinics and hospitals. By combining resources, health officials aim to reduce the number of severe cases and hospitalizations. “A timely response will keep our public health system from reaching capacity,” said Dr. Bravo Hernández.

Public Call to Action

Authorities asked residents to let health brigades into their homes without hesitation. They also urged everyone to inspect their yards daily, empty or turn over any water-holding containers, and cover water tanks securely. Neighborhood leaders will receive special training to coordinate local cleanup days.

“Together, we can reach every corner of Puerto Vallarta,” Mayor Munguía González said. He reminded residents that success depends on each family’s commitment.

The coordinated strategy will roll out over the next two months, with regular updates posted on the municipal website. Officials plan to release weekly bulletins showing the number of dengue tests performed, positive cases detected, and breeding sites eliminated.

By pooling resources from federal, state, and local levels—and with active citizen involvement—Puerto Vallarta aims to contain this year’s dengue threat before it reaches crisis levels. This joint effort sets a new standard for public health collaboration in Jalisco, reinforcing the message: working together, we will beat dengue in Puerto Vallarta.

