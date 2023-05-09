Puerto Vallarta Gears Up for a Massive Public Transport Fleet Renewal

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – By July, Puerto Vallarta will see a complete overhaul of its public transport vehicle fleet, according to Diego Monraz Villaseñor, the head of Jalisco’s Department of Transportation.
In addition to the eight vehicles already delivered, the update will include 12 more units in the first half of May, 35 in early June, and a further 50 in July. “This delivery schedule fulfills our promise to ensure that the entire Puerto Vallarta fleet is in prime condition and provides enhanced service coverage,” stated the Secretary.
Villaseñor further added that the manufacturers are in the final stages of fitting and labeling the vehicles with both air conditioning and fare collection systems to ensure they are fully operational.
This isn’t the first time this promise has been made.
Get more from PVDN and support local media at the same time! Subscribe today for only $29.99 yearly and get access to subscription-based articles, fewer ads, the PVDN Newsletter, and access to the PVDN Podcast. Subscribe Now!
Trending News on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta’s Boca de Tomatlán Pier Construction Progresses Despite Challenges Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The construction of the new Boca de Tomatlán pier in Puerto Vallarta is now 70% complete, with its progress slowed down by the intricate pile-driving process.
- Crime Rates Rise in Puerto Vallarta: A Closer Look at the First Quarter of 2023 Puerto Vallarta experiences a surge in high-impact crimes in Q1 2023, despite claims of being a low-crime tourist destination and promises to reduce rates.
- American Tourists Cautioned Against Forceful Timeshare Sales in Mexico Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - With 120 timeshare developments in Puerto Vallarta, the US Embassy has issued a warning to American citizens about the aggressive tactics employed by some sales agents in their efforts to secure clients for timeshares.
- Fatal Crash on Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta Highway Leaves Eight Dead and Dozens Injured Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - A tragic accident on the Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta highway in Mexico has claimed 8 lives and left dozens injured.
- Police Officers Ambushed and Injured During Routine Patrol in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta officers injured in ambush during routine patrol; patrol car damaged as attackers hurl stones before fleeing the scene.
- Holi Beach in Puerto Vallarta Hosts First-ever Kite Festival Holi Beach's 1st Kite Festival unites families in Puerto Vallarta in a colorful celebration of creativity, tradition, and bonding, reviving the joy of kite flying.
- Tijuana and Mexicali: Mexico’s Growing Hotspots for Fentanyl Consumption Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Tijuana and Mexicali have become the primary consumption hotspots for fentanyl in Mexico and serve as ideal test sites for cartels to determine the highest tolerable dosage for users
- Hotel Occupancy Rates Soar in Puerto Vallarta, Attributed to Popular Events and Global Appeal Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta's thriving hotel occupancy reflects its ongoing popularity as a top tourist destination for vacations and hosting significant national and international events. Christian Salvador Preciado Cázares, the Director of Tourism and Economic Development, noted that hotel occupancy reached 78 percent from April 24 to 27, according to the monitoring conducted.…
- A Slice of Chicago in Puerto Vallarta: Americana Sports Bar & Grill’s Deep-Dish Pizza Pizza aficionados in Puerto Vallarta now have a fresh choice to satisfy their cravings! Since October 2022, Americana Sports Bar & Grill has been dishing out the city's first deep-dish pizzas, rooted in Chicago tradition. These hearty pies, approximately 2 inches thick, are available in both 10-inch and 12-inch round sizes, and have quickly become…
- Puerto Vallarta Blanketed by Smoke from Unrelenting Wildfires Puerto Vallarta (Subscriber Content) - Wildfires in the vicinity have produced a mixture of stratus clouds and smoke, enveloping Puerto Vallarta and almost the entire Bay of Banderas.