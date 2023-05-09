Puerto Vallarta Gears Up for a Massive Public Transport Fleet Renewal

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – By July, Puerto Vallarta will see a complete overhaul of its public transport vehicle fleet, according to Diego Monraz Villaseñor, the head of Jalisco’s Department of Transportation.

In addition to the eight vehicles already delivered, the update will include 12 more units in the first half of May, 35 in early June, and a further 50 in July. “This delivery schedule fulfills our promise to ensure that the entire Puerto Vallarta fleet is in prime condition and provides enhanced service coverage,” stated the Secretary.

Villaseñor further added that the manufacturers are in the final stages of fitting and labeling the vehicles with both air conditioning and fare collection systems to ensure they are fully operational.

This isn’t the first time this promise has been made.

