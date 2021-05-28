Puerto Vallarta gets ready to recover foreign tourism

After the economic reactivation process began after the Covid-19 pandemic, Puerto Vallarta remains the national leader and one of the three beach destinations with the highest tourism recovery in the country (above Cancun and Los Cabos) and is getting ready to reach occupancy levels higher than 60% during next summer according to Luis Villaseñor, the acting director of the Public Trust for the Promotion and Advertising of Puerto Vallarta.

He indicated that during last April the average hotel occupancy was 55.8% and as of May, and towards the second half of the year, a higher figure is expected, among other factors, the advance of vaccination in the United States and Canada, as well as the restart of congresses, conventions and sporting events.

“We are launching the first tested event; that is to say, all the participants of this Convention of the Council of Industrial Chambers of Jalisco (CCIJ) were given a test before coming to Puerto Vallarta and they will be randomized in the hotel to generate a safe environment ”, he assured.

According to Villaseñor, due to the progress in the application of the Covid-19 vaccine in the United States, in Puerto Vallarta (the main tourist destination in Jalisco) there is an increase in the arrival of tourists from the U.S.

“Canada is no exception since as of June 5, Puerto Vallarta will begin to receive flights from that country and for Puerto Vallarta, it is good news since the season would extend beyond the summer,” said Villaseñor.

Luis Villaseñor added that, because the Jalisco destination depends economically on tourist activity, it was one of the first municipalities of the entity to receive the first doses of vaccination since last February, in addition to being one of the first to receive the certification of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).