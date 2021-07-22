Puerto Vallarta has more COVID-19 cases than the second-largest city in Mexico

Puerto Vallarta currently reports 1,341 active cases of COVID-19, these being people who have been infected over the past 14-days. The number of active cases in Puerto Vallarta exceeds that of Guadalajara, the second-largest city in Mexico, which has 953 active cases.

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 320 infections in a single day and two new deaths. Today marks the highest day of infections since January of this year. There has been a total of 1,633 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 667 cases in the seven days prior, for an increase of 145% compared to the previous seven-day period.

Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting no available beds for treating COVID-19 patients, while General Hospital is reporting 96% occupancy of COVID-19 beds. Puerto Vallarta Regional Hospital reports 60% occupancy for COVID-19 care. These statistics are only related to beds designated for COVID-19 care, not total hospital occupancy.

For every 10 people who have been infected by Covid-19 in Jalisco, there is one hospitalized patient due to the disease, according to data from the State Health Secretariat.

Since the end of June, the “third wave” of cases began to be recorded on the contagion curve. The increase has been accelerating, in such a way that there are already 4,413 active cases statewide, with 30% of active cases being in Puerto Vallarta.

Among the active cases statewide, there are 611 people under 20 years of age who have received a positive COVID-19 test over the past 14-days, and of them, 14 are hospitalized. In the group of 20 to 29 years, there are 1,921 active cases, and 27 of them are hospitalized.

Trending News