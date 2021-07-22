Puerto Vallarta currently reports 1,341 active cases of COVID-19, these being people who have been infected over the past 14-days. The number of active cases in Puerto Vallarta exceeds that of Guadalajara, the second-largest city in Mexico, which has 953 active cases.
On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 320 infections in a single day and two new deaths. Today marks the highest day of infections since January of this year. There has been a total of 1,633 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 667 cases in the seven days prior, for an increase of 145% compared to the previous seven-day period.
Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting no available beds for treating COVID-19 patients, while General Hospital is reporting 96% occupancy of COVID-19 beds. Puerto Vallarta Regional Hospital reports 60% occupancy for COVID-19 care. These statistics are only related to beds designated for COVID-19 care, not total hospital occupancy.
For every 10 people who have been infected by Covid-19 in Jalisco, there is one hospitalized patient due to the disease, according to data from the State Health Secretariat.
Since the end of June, the “third wave” of cases began to be recorded on the contagion curve. The increase has been accelerating, in such a way that there are already 4,413 active cases statewide, with 30% of active cases being in Puerto Vallarta.
Among the active cases statewide, there are 611 people under 20 years of age who have received a positive COVID-19 test over the past 14-days, and of them, 14 are hospitalized. In the group of 20 to 29 years, there are 1,921 active cases, and 27 of them are hospitalized.
Trending News
- Puerto Vallarta has more COVID-19 cases than the second-largest city in Mexico Puerto Vallarta currently reports 1,341 active cases of COVID-19, these being people who have been infected over the past 14-days. The number of active cases in Puerto Vallarta exceeds that of Guadalajara, the second-largest city in Mexico, which has 953 active cases. On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 320 infections in a single…
- Quintana Roo will now require a vaccination certificate or COVID-19 test before you can enter businesses Shopping malls, restaurants, nightclubs, hotels, among other businesses in Quintana Roo will require a vaccination certificate or a negative COVID test no older than 72 hours to enter establishments. “It will allow people who go to these places to feel safer and to avoid contagion (…) In order to enter these businesses, it is necessary…
- Vaccination for people over 18 years of age will begin on Friday in Puerto Vallarta Starting this Friday, July 23, 2021, COVID-19 vaccinations will open for all residents over 18 years of age in Puerto Vallarta. After yesterday’s meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), the governor of Jalisco indicated that the letter sent 15 days ago to accelerate the vaccination strategy in Puerto Vallarta had not been answered,…
- Coronavirus in Mexico; July 21, 2021 Report The Ministry of Health (SSa) in Mexico reported that until this Wednesday, July 21, 2,693,495 cases of accumulated infections of coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) have been registered. In addition, since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered 237,207 deaths from the disease. This represents that there was an increase of 15,198 infected in the…
- Covid-19 units in Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital reach 100%; General Hospital at 96% Data from the Federal Ministry of Health indicate that in Puerto Vallarta there are three hospitals at or near capacity in their designated COVID-19 wards. Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting no available beds for treating COVID-19 patients, while General Hospital is reporting 96% occupancy of COVID-19 beds. Puerto Vallarta Regional Hospital reports 60% occupancy…