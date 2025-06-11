Puerto Vallarta Health Region Sees More Than 2000 Scorpion Stings This Year

/ anti-scorpion serum, Cabo Corrientes, health preparedness, IV distribution, Jaime Álvarez Zayas, Jalisco Health Secretariat, public health, scorpion stings, Tomatlán / By

Jalisco Puerto Vallarta News

Since January 1, 2025, the Jalisco Health Secretariat’s VIII Health Region has logged 2,092 cases of scorpion stings, with Tomatlán and Cabo Corrientes topping the list. Although the count trails last year’s 6,120 incidents, health officials remain on high alert to prevent serious outcomes.

To treat those affected, medical teams have administered 5,676 doses of fabotherapeutic—known locally as anti-scorpion serum—so far this year. That marks a significant drop from the 14,699 doses dispensed in 2024, mirroring the overall decline in sting reports. Crucially, the region has recorded zero fatalities from scorpion envenomation in both 2024 and 2025.

Jaime Álvarez Zayas, head of the VIII Health Region, credits the downward trend to improved preparedness and public education. “We have equipped almost 1,800 intravenous setups at key sites, including the Puerto Vallarta Regional Hospital, community hospitals in Tomatlán and Mascota, plus health centers and mobile units in rural areas,” he explained. “This network lets us administer serum without delay, which saves lives.”

Despite rumors from certain local politicians alleging serum shortages, Álvarez Zayas firmly denied any gaps in supply. He confirmed that the region maintains ample stock of fabotherapeutic and that every patient receives treatment free of charge. “No one who needs the antidote will go without it,” he said.

Tomatlán and Cabo Corrientes sit on the front lines of the issue. Their warm, humid climates offer prime habitat for Crotalus and Centruroides species. During the dry season, scorpions seek shelter inside homes, public buildings and even vehicles, bringing them into close proximity with people. In response, health teams coordinate with municipal authorities to map high-risk zones and deliver targeted awareness campaigns.

Local clinics now distribute flyers explaining how to avoid attracting scorpions: seal cracks in walls, store firewood off the ground and shake out shoes before wearing them. Community workshops demonstrate basic first-aid steps for scorpion stings, including cleaning the wound and immobilizing the affected limb until help arrives.

Álvarez Zayas reiterated that the majority of scorpion encounters cause only local pain and swelling if treated promptly. He urged anyone experiencing severe symptoms—such as rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing or muscle spasms—to seek immediate medical attention. “Time matters. Every minute counts when venom enters the bloodstream,” he said.

Looking ahead, the Health Secretariat plans to expand patrols in rural rancherías and offer pop-up clinics during peak sting months (June through October). Teams will also train local paramedics to administer serum in remote areas, shaving crucial transport time to hospitals.

By combining robust stockpiles of anti-scorpion serum, strategic IV distribution, public education and rapid-response drills, Jalisco’s VIII Health Region aims to keep sting numbers on the decline. With sustained effort and community cooperation, officials hope 2026 will record even fewer incidents—and maintain the record of no fatalities.

Since January 1, 2025, the Jalisco Health Secretariat’s VIII Health Region has logged 2,092 cases of scorpion stings, with Tomatlán and . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • cancunCancún Ranks as Worst Tourist Destination of 2025 According to Google Reviews A recent survey of nearly 100,000 Google reviews has tagged Cancún as the most disappointing tourist city of 2025. The Daily Mail study examined feedback from the world’s 100 busiest destinations and found that 14.2 percent of Cancún’s reviews were negative—the highest share recorded among all cities analyzed. That mark put Cancún two full percentage…
  • 5-de-diciembre-puerto-vallarta-neighborhoodAmerican tourist dies in fall at Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta A 20-year-old tourist from Indiana died after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities are investigating the incident. An American tourist died Sunday afternoon after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, a popular resort located in the city’s south hotel zone. Authorities confirmed the victim…
  • barbara storm watchTropical Storm Barbara brings green alert to Puerto Vallarta coast Tropical Storm Barbara prompts a green alert on the Puerto Vallarta coast with heavy rains and 3–4 m waves expected while authorities update safety steps. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A Green Alert now covers Puerto Vallarta and the rest of the Jalisco coast as Tropical Storm Barbara moves west-northwest at 19 km/h, bringing sustained winds…
  • las-glorias-beach-access-blockedPuerto Vallarta orders illegal planters blocking access to Las Glorias Beach removed Puerto Vallarta officials move to remove illegal planters that left Las Glorias Beach access blocked, highlighting that beaches are federal land by law. Jorge Alberto Balderas Betancourt, Director of Territorial Planning and Urban Development for the Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta, announced plans to remove four large planters that have blocked a key access road…
  • hurricane barbaraHurricane Barbara strengthens to category 1 off Mexico coast Hurricane Barbara strengthens to category 1 and moves northwest off southwestern Mexico, bringing life-threatening surf and gusty winds to coastal areas as it weakens over cooler waters. Hurricane Barbara has become the first hurricane of the 2025 Pacific season after strengthening to a Category 1 storm just off Mexico’s southwestern coast. The system is moving…
  • puerto vallarta panic buttonsPanic Buttons in Puerto Vallarta Strengthen Rapid Response with 50 Emergency Calls Daily Puerto Vallarta’s panic button network has logged an average of 50 emergency calls a day since its launch six months ago, municipal officials report. Installed at 120 locations across the city, these safety totems link callers directly to the 24/7 C-2 Command and Control Center, delivering police help within three to five minutes of activation.…
  • TS BarbaraHurricane Barbara Downgraded to Tropical Storm, No Risk to Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Tropical Storm Barbara, the second named cyclone and first hurricane of the Pacific hurricane season, weakened from a Category 1 hurricane on Monday tight as it continued its path across the Pacific Ocean, bringing heavy rainfall to Mexico’s western states. According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), Barbara is no longer…
  • Hurricane Barbara likely has peaked as a short-lived hurricaneHurricane Barbara likely has peaked as a short-lived hurricane Hurricane Barbara likely peaked and will weaken as it moves into cooler waters and drier air. Life-threatening surf and gusty winds will affect the southwestern Mexico coast. Hurricane Barbara, which briefly reached hurricane strength, has likely passed its peak intensity and is set to weaken steadily as it moves northwestward off the coast of southwestern…
  • puerto vallarta holy week hotelsTourism groups warn 40 hour work week will hurt Puerto Vallarta France has a 35 hour work week and is the largest tourist destination in the world, but Puerto Vallarta tourism companies say working less than 48 hours will hurt the city. Company greed is fighting Mexico's change to protect worker's rights. The Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Puerto Vallarta (Canaco Servytur PV) and…
  • kidnapped americans puerto vallartaMeet Two American Tourists Who Allege They Were Kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta This Year The Jalisco Government has been misinforming the public and claiming there have not been any kidnappings of Americans in Puerto Vallarta, but only one case of extortion of a group of men in Nayarit. Meet two separate cases of Americans allegedly being kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta, Jason Jacobs and 'Martin'. American tourists are facing a…
Scroll to Top