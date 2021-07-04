Puerto Vallarta increases air operations by 20% in June

National and international flights are increasing in Puerto Vallarta, according to the Tourism Promotion and Advertising Trust of this city (Fidetur).

A 20% increase in national and international air operations during the first half of June, compared to the same period last month, highlights that Puerto Vallarta will have a successful summer season. The city is expecting to reach 80% hotel occupancy, which will give great benefits to the entire tourism industry in the Mexican Pacific.

Puerto Vallarta continues with a positive trend during the summer, increasing its air frequencies to meet the demand of visitors, who want to spend this season in one of the most diverse and hospitable tourist destinations in Mexico.

During the first half of July, Puerto Vallarta will receive a total of 472 domestic flights, compared to the 348 that arrived in the first 15 days of June, which represents an increase of 35%.

At the same time, at the international level, 437 flights are expected to arrive in the first 15 days, compared to 404 in the same period last month, representing an increase of 8%, a positive result that reflects the confidence of tourists, mainly from the United States and Canada, for visiting Puerto Vallarta.

In mid-2020 Puerto Vallarta reopened to tourism, mainly with the national market after some international restrictions still existed for pleasure trips, however, Mexicans firmly continued with their desire to visit the city, so there was a recovery of 90% in the month of June against the same period of 2019.

Additionally, in this first semester of the year, 92.5% of domestic flights were recovered compared to the routes operated from January to June 2019.

In the first semester of 2021, the Puerto Vallarta International Airport has had an increase of 10.13% in the number of international operations against the same period of 2019.

On July 1, Spirit Airlines direct flights arrived in Puerto Vallarta with routes from Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and Los Angeles, bringing 13 flights a week, representing 2,366 new seats to the destination every 8 days.

On July 12, Aeromar has planned new routes nationally that will link Puerto Vallarta with Monterrey, with flights via Aguascalientes and San Luis Potosí, which will represent 504 seats per week in potential markets.

Thanks to efforts in biosafety, the Jalisco Health Board granted Puerto Vallarta an 80% limit on hotel occupancy, which will grant a very favorable season for the destination’s industry after an atypical 2020 due to the pandemic, having clear expectations of reaching the limit allowed.

Puerto Vallarta continues to strengthen its protocols and sanitary strategies to provide the greatest security to all visitors, as well as its inhabitants, which is why 1 out of every three Vallartans has been vaccinated against Covid 19.

Given this, Puerto Vallarta is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, with a 400% increase in daily average infections in the past six weeks, and a 30% increase in hospitalizations during the month of June. This week, the State of Jalisco reported a 61% increase in cases within 5-days.

