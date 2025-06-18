Puerto Vallarta invites residents to color in urban landscape workshop

/ By

Puerto Vallarta News

Join Puerto Vallarta’s free workshop on color in urban landscape and learn theory and application with Dr. Jimena Vanina Odetti at Cuale Cultural Center.

The municipal government of Puerto Vallarta, through the Vallarta Institute of Culture, has opened registration for a free workshop that challenges participants to rethink the city through the power of color. The two‐part series, “Theory and Application of Color in the Urban Landscape,” will meet on June 20 and 27 from 5 PM to 6 PM at the Cuale Cultural Center.

Dr. Jimena Vanina Odetti, who leads the workshop, said color can spark creative and social change. “Color can be an inspirational element for cultural, creative, and urban transformation projects,” she said. Over the two sessions, attendees will explore the theoretical foundations of color, examine its impact on streets and public spaces, and learn to apply color concepts in artistic, cultural, and community initiatives.

The workshop forms part of the Training Program for Cultural Managers and Creators, which the municipal government launched to strengthen the skills of local designers, artists, architects, and urban space advocates. Participants will engage in practical exercises and group discussions to generate fresh approaches to public‐space design and community art projects.

On June 20, Dr. Odetti will introduce key principles of color theory, from hue and saturation to contrast and harmony. She will guide participants through case studies showing how simple shifts in color palettes can transform the look and feel of streets, plazas, and building facades. The June 27 session will focus on hands‐on applications: attendees will draft sketches, test color samples on paper or digital mock‐ups, and critique one another’s proposals in a collaborative setting.

The Vallarta Institute of Culture recommends that each participant bring a notebook, camera phone, and laptop. Those who wish to sketch on the spot may also bring pencils, markers, or watercolors. Everyone who registers will gain access to online resources after the workshop, including reading materials, sample palettes, and contact information for fellow cultural managers.

Because space is limited, interested residents must register in advance. To secure a spot, send a message via the Instituto Vallartense de Cultura’s official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. Organizers will confirm registrations by return message and provide details on parking and entry procedures at the Cuale Cultural Center.

By inviting the community to participate in the workshop, Puerto Vallarta’s leaders aim to foster broader engagement with urban renewal projects. City officials believe that when residents understand how color shapes their experience of public spaces, they’ll champion more vibrant street art, engaging cultural events, and collaborative neighborhood improvements.

This workshop offers more than technical training—it represents an invitation to see Vallarta’s streets, parks, and alleys through a fresh lens. Residents who attend will leave with practical tools and a network of peers ready to bring new energy and creativity to the heart of the city.

