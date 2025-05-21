Puerto Vallarta Launches Geranio Street Renovation in Ixtapa Neighborhood

Mayor Luis Munguía González inaugurated paving works on Geranio Street (El Camichín) in Ixtapa, the first of five streets set for comprehensive rehabilitation to improve mobility, safety and urban dignity.

With the goal of improving mobility and restoring dignity to one of the city’s most historic districts, Mayor Luis Munguía González today kicked off the rehabilitation of Geranio Street—better known among locals as “El Camichín”—in the Ixtapa neighborhood. The ceremony, held on May 20, marks the start of an ambitious urban‐renewal program targeting . . .