Puerto Vallarta monitoring developing storm this week, expected to become Tropical Storm Barbara

/ Hurricane, Hurricane 2025 / By

Puerto Vallarta is monitoring possible Tropical Storm Barbara forming off Guerrero, with heavy rains and landslides possible in Oaxaca, Guerrero and Michoacán over coming days.

Meteorologists are watching a low-pressure system off southern Mexico’s Pacific coast that may strengthen into Tropical Storm Barbara, the second named storm of the 2025 Eastern Pacific hurricane season. As of Wednesday morning, Conagua indicated the disturbance sat about 515 km south-southeast of Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, bearing a high potential to organize over the next week.

The first storm of the season, Tropical Storm Alvin, stayed well offshore as it moved north toward the Baja California peninsula in late May. Alvin weakened quickly over cool waters and produced minimal impact on land, though it later delivered flooding rain and thunderstorms across the U.S. Southwest deserts. The track of the current low-pressure that is expected to become Tropical Storm Barbara, is tracking much closer to the coast of Mexico, giving reason for Puerto Vallarta to continue monitoring development. NOAA’s outlook released in late May projects a near-average season featuring 12–18 named storms, of which 5–10 could reach hurricane strength under neutral to weak La Niña conditions.

By June 4, NOAA had upped the chance of development to 80 percent, citing sea surface temperatures of 28–29 °C and moderate wind shear as marginally conducive for gradual intensification. Conagua also estimates an 80 percent probability of cyclonic development within seven days. While only a 20 percent chance exists for tropical storm formation within 48 hours, forecasters expect the system to reach tropical depression strength by week’s end.

Currently moving west-northwest at 16 km/h over warm Pacific waters, the disturbance carries a mid-level wind shear that may slow but not halt its organization. Should sustained winds climb to 65 km/h, it will be named Tropical Storm Barbara; winds of 119 km/h would elevate it to hurricane status.

Even without tropical-storm-force winds, the system threatens heavy rainfall—75 to 100 mm—across coastal Guerrero, Michoacán and Oaxaca. Local officials warn of possible landslides and flash flooding in vulnerable areas, particularly in mountainous terrain.

Pacific Coast residents should stay updated on official bulletins from Conagua and the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Beaches, low-lying roads and riverbanks may flood, and weak soils on steep slopes could destabilize under prolonged downpours. Authorities recommend securing loose items and having an evacuation plan if your community issues alerts.

Local governments in Guerrero and Oaxaca have begun convening emergency response teams to monitor rivers, inspect drainage channels and clear debris from critical waterways. Firefighters and Civil Protection units stand ready to assist remote villages prone to isolation during intense rain.

Puerto Vallarta is monitoring possible Tropical Storm Barbara forming off Guerrero, with heavy rains and landslides possible in Oaxaca, Guerrero and Michoacán . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • expats in mexicoDiscover why Mexico ranks as the 4th best retirement destination Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Discover why Mexico ranks as the 4th best retirement destination in 2025, offering affordability, quality healthcare, vibrant communities, and diverse lifestyle options. Learn about top expat hotspots and what makes Mexico stand out in the Global Retirement Index. A new report confirms what many expats already know: Mexico stands out as…
  • americans-kidnapped-puerto-vallarta-dating-appsAmericans kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta after dating app meetings U.S. Consulate General Guadalajara confirms Americans kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta after dating app meetings. Travelers should exercise caution when meeting strangers and heed Level 3 travel advisory for Jalisco and Level 2 for Nayarit. Americans kidnapped Puerto Vallarta dating apps. U.S. Consulate General Guadalajara has confirmed multiple reports of U.S. citizens being kidnapped in the…
  • TROPICAL-STORM-ALVINTropical Storm Alvin has formed off the coast of Mexico, expected to bring rains to Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Tropical Storm Alvin formed several hundred miles south of southwestern Mexico early this morning, and it has already started to organize into a more coherent system. Satellite imagery shows that thunderstorm activity around the center has increased and become better defined. While the storm is expected to remain small and lose…
  • img-8147Alex Marín, Adult Film Producer Arrested in Puerto Vallarta on Human Trafficking Charges Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco — The Jalisco State Attorney General’s Office arrested Alejandro N., known as Alex Marín, a pornographic film producer, on charges of human trafficking and sexual exploitation of a minor under 16 years of age. Authorities executed the operation in Puerto Vallarta after gathering evidence that connected the suspect to illegal filming activities…
  • National-Hurricane-Center-60NOAA Monitors Low-Pressure System Off Mexico with 60% Chance to Become Tropical Storm Barbara NOAA forecasts a 60% chance for a new low-pressure system off southern Mexico to develop into Tropical Storm Barbara, marking the second named storm of the Eastern Pacific season. An area of low pressure is forecast to form offshore of the coast of southern Mexico late this week as forecasters begin monitoring conditions that could…
  • imss-multi-organ-donation-quintana-roo-first-foreignerAmerican citizen dies during Cancun vacation and donates kidneys that saved teenage girl in Jalisco Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A 17-year-old Jalisco patient urgently received a kidney from the IMSS multi‐organ donation in Quintana Roo. The donated organs were made by an American women who passed away on vacation in Cancun. A 17-year-old patient in Jalisco who faced life-threatening complications from acute kidney failure received a kidney today, thanks to…
  • isometricoMayto Astrological Park: Mexico’s First Zodiac-Themed Development Emerges in Puerto Vallarta A visionary effort is taking shape in Puerto Vallarta as Mayto astrological park becomes the country’s first development to fuse zodiac themes, spiritual architecture, and ecological sensitivity. Situated south of Puerto Vallarta in the quiet coastal community of Mayto, this initiative promises to redefine tourism and residential living in Jalisco. Driven by entrepreneur Leo Arturo…
  • governor-statements-puerto-vallarta-kidnappings-contradictedJalisco Governor’s Statements Denying Puerto Vallarta Kidnappings Contradicted by Officials The governor said the incidents were extortion, not kidnappings, and the crime did not occur in Puerto Vallarta. Records from the U.S. State Department and Nayarit’s Attorney General show victims held and abused in Puerto Vallarta, then moved to Nayarit, contradicting his account on Puerto Vallarta kidnappings. When state governor Pablo Lemus Navarro insisted that…
  • Puerto-Vallarta-CrocodileCrocodile Roams Holi Beach in Puerto Vallarta With Tourists (Video) A medium-sized crocodile was filmed walking among tourists on Holi Beach in Puerto Vallarta, reigniting worries about human–wildlife interactions after recent feeding incidents at the Pitillal River mouth. Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco (May 30, 2025) — A medium-sized crocodile, measuring under three meters in length, was captured on video this Friday as it calmly walked among…
  • pacific hurricane season 2025NOAA Eyes 40% Chance of New Pacific Storm Barbara Off Mexico Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A low-pressure system is anticipated to develop off the Pacific coast of southern Mexico and Central America this week. If it organizes into a tropical storm, it will earn the name Barbara, marking the second named storm of the Pacific hurricane season 2025. Into Monday, June 2, 2025, forecasters at the…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top