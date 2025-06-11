Puerto Vallarta needs dredging and dock upgrades to stay competitive as ships get larger

/ Cruises / By

Puerto Vallarta News

Ports strengthen to welcome larger cruise ships to the Mexican Riviera, boosting passenger volume by 10–15% next year with new vessels—yet Puerto Vallarta needs dredging and dock upgrades to stay competitive.

hipping lines have confirmed plans to deploy larger cruise ships to the Mexican Riviera beginning next year, aiming to boost passenger traffic across Pacific coast ports. Arturo Musi Ganem, president of the Association of Cruise Ship Tourism Companies (AMEPACT), said the move will drive a 10–15 percent rise in annual arrivals once the new vessels start calling.

Musi Ganem noted that the recent lull—just three cruise ship arrivals this month in Puerto Vallarta—reflects the typical low‐season pattern. “When the low season arrives, ships head to other destinations,” he explained, pointing to the Caribbean and Alaska as preferred winter routes. He expects the schedule to rebound by October, ushering in the high‐traffic season.

Early indicators of the shift are already visible. Carnival Cruise Line recently confirmed that the Carnival Panorama will operate two six‐night voyages from Long Beach, California, to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada this month—omitting Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán from its winter roster. A similar itinerary is slated for July, marking a temporary reduction in weekly visits from that vessel.

Despite these adjustments, Musi Ganem remains optimistic. “Next year I expect it to increase by 10 to 15 percent because there are new ships and several have already announced they are coming to this part of the Mexican Pacific. We have to be alert,” he said, highlighting the competitive opportunity for all Riviera ports.

However, he cautioned that port infrastructure must keep pace with the larger ship designs. Oasis‐class vessels, among the largest passenger ships in the world at over 225,000 tons, are slated for Riviera itineraries. By comparison, the biggest ship to visit Puerto Vallarta so far is the 168,000‐ton Norwegian Bliss. Musi Ganem warned that without significant upgrades, some ports could lose out.

“Vallarta has a problem: if the dock isn’t dredged to the required 70 meters, that will severely limit it. I hope there’s investment so we can bring in larger ships, the Oasis Class, and thus increase passenger volume,” he said. Dredging to 70 meters would allow these mega‐ships to berth safely and tap into the region’s rising demand.

Local authorities and port operators face key decisions on funding and timelines. Investment in deeper channels, reinforced quays, and expanded passenger terminals will be crucial. Municipal officials have signaled willingness to partner with federal agencies and private investors but have yet to commit to a concrete schedule.

Industry analysts say the Mexican Riviera stands at a crossroads: ports that modernize effectively will capture the new wave of cruise traffic, while those that lag risk being bypassed. For Puerto Vallarta, which relies heavily on cruise‐ship tourism, the stakes are high. Enhanced infrastructure could translate directly into increased hotel bookings, restaurant visits, and local‐tour growth.

Musi Ganem concluded with a call to action: “If we don’t strengthen our infrastructure now, it will become increasingly difficult to compete.” With larger cruise ships to the Mexican Riviera on the horizon, the window for upgrades is narrow—but the potential payoff is substantial.

Ports strengthen to welcome larger cruise ships to the Mexican Riviera, boosting passenger volume by 10–15% next year with new vessels . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • las-glorias-beach-access-blockedPuerto Vallarta orders illegal planters blocking access to Las Glorias Beach removed Puerto Vallarta officials move to remove illegal planters that left Las Glorias Beach access blocked, highlighting that beaches are federal land by law. Jorge Alberto Balderas Betancourt, Director of Territorial Planning and Urban Development for the Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta, announced plans to remove four large planters that have blocked a key access road…
  • barbara storm watchTropical Storm Barbara brings green alert to Puerto Vallarta coast Tropical Storm Barbara prompts a green alert on the Puerto Vallarta coast with heavy rains and 3–4 m waves expected while authorities update safety steps. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A Green Alert now covers Puerto Vallarta and the rest of the Jalisco coast as Tropical Storm Barbara moves west-northwest at 19 km/h, bringing sustained winds…
  • 5-de-diciembre-puerto-vallarta-neighborhoodAmerican tourist dies in fall at Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta A 20-year-old tourist from Indiana died after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities are investigating the incident. An American tourist died Sunday afternoon after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, a popular resort located in the city’s south hotel zone. Authorities confirmed the victim…
  • cancunCancún Ranks as Worst Tourist Destination of 2025 According to Google Reviews A recent survey of nearly 100,000 Google reviews has tagged Cancún as the most disappointing tourist city of 2025. The Daily Mail study examined feedback from the world’s 100 busiest destinations and found that 14.2 percent of Cancún’s reviews were negative—the highest share recorded among all cities analyzed. That mark put Cancún two full percentage…
  • traopical storm cosmeTropical Storm Cosme Forms in the Pacific While Barbara Brings Heavy Rain to Mexico Tropical Storm Cosme is strengthening far off Mexico’s Pacific coast while Tropical Storm Barbara brings heavy rains and gusty winds to Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A new player has emerged in the eastern Pacific hurricane season. This afternoon, Tropical Depression Three-E intensified into Tropical Storm Cosme. Its center sits roughly…
  • barbaraTropical Storm Barbara forms in Pacific, second named storm for hurricane season 2025 NOAA reports Tropical Storm Barbara formed off southwestern Mexico, bringing tropical storm warnings and rough surf as part of Pacific hurricane season 2025. NOAA confirmed early on June 8 that Tropical Storm Barbara has formed off the coast of southwestern Mexico, marking the second named storm of the Pacific hurricane season 2025. The agency issued…
  • kidnapped americans puerto vallartaMeet Two American Tourists Who Allege They Were Kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta This Year The Jalisco Government has been misinforming the public and claiming there have not been any kidnappings of Americans in Puerto Vallarta, but only one case of extortion of a group of men in Nayarit. Meet two separate cases of Americans allegedly being kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta, Jason Jacobs and 'Martin'. American tourists are facing a…
  • puerto vallarta airportInternational Arrivals to Puerto Vallarta airport records eleventh straight month of decline International arrivals Puerto Vallarta May 2025 fell 9.1 percent year-over-year in May, marking the eleventh straight monthly decline despite gains in domestic travel. Puerto Vallarta International Airport saw international arrivals fall 9.1 percent in May 2025 compared to May 2024, marking the eleventh consecutive month of declines. 236,100 passengers arrived on international flights last month,…
  • hurricane barbaraHurricane Barbara strengthens to category 1 off Mexico coast Hurricane Barbara strengthens to category 1 and moves northwest off southwestern Mexico, bringing life-threatening surf and gusty winds to coastal areas as it weakens over cooler waters. Hurricane Barbara has become the first hurricane of the 2025 Pacific season after strengthening to a Category 1 storm just off Mexico’s southwestern coast. The system is moving…
  • puerto vallarta panic buttonsPanic Buttons in Puerto Vallarta Strengthen Rapid Response with 50 Emergency Calls Daily Puerto Vallarta’s panic button network has logged an average of 50 emergency calls a day since its launch six months ago, municipal officials report. Installed at 120 locations across the city, these safety totems link callers directly to the 24/7 C-2 Command and Control Center, delivering police help within three to five minutes of activation.…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top