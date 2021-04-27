Puerto Vallarta News Brief for April 27, 2021 with Felipe Álvarez

For the third time this month, a Canadian has been found dead in the area from an apparent suicide. Police received a report of the man dead in his apartment at 10 AM, Monday morning. The property owner identified the man as 56-year-old Darol Marwood, found hanging in his apartment. The property manager told investigators the victim suffered from brain cancer and moved to the area after doctors in Canada told him there was nothing else they could do for him.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

Read the full story: https://www.vallartadaily.com/third-canadian-this-month-found-dead-in-the-area-of-puerto-vallarta-all-apparent-suicides/

Last week, JetBlue announced they would be launching a route to Puerto Vallarta. This will be the airline’s third route to Mexico, and 35th in Latin America. The flights will begin in 2022 between JFK airport in New York to Puerto Vallarta.

Read the full story: https://www.vallartadaily.com/puerto-vallarta-will-be-jetblues-third-destination-in-mexico/

The United States has raised its travel alert for Mexico to Level 4, recommending Americans not to travel to Mexico due to increased violence. The statement warns that violent crime – such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery – is widespread throughout Mexico. While the warning asks citizens to reconsider travel to Jalisco, they exclude Puerto Vallarta from the warning but recommend avoiding travel in the mountain areas between Mascota to San Sebastian del Oeste.

Read the full story: https://www.vallartadaily.com/united-states-moves-mexico-to-level-4-do-not-travel-alert/

A new report places seven Mexico cities in the top 10 most violent places in the world. Celaya ranks in the first place, Tijuana in second, Ciudad Juárez in third, Ciudad Obregón in fourth, Irapuato in fifth, Ensenada in sixth, and Uruapan in eighth. The report focuses on cities with a population of 300 thousand or more people and regions that are not at war.

Read the full story: https://www.vallartadaily.com/seven-of-the-top-ten-most-violent-cities-in-the-world-are-in-mexico/