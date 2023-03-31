Puerto Vallarta News Brief for March 31, 2023

A man has been arrested in Puerto Vallarta after shooting a neighbor in the head on March 13. The two men started arguing in a store about a party that the gunman was hosting in the neighborhood. The gunman left the store and returned with a handgun and shot the victim. The gunman is being held in jail until trial for attempted homicide.

Puerto Vallarta has announced plans to purchase 10 new garbage trucks to improve the city’s cleaning service. The decision comes in response to the demands from the people of Puerto Vallarta, who feel that the current collection system is inadequate. Over the last three years, the generation of garbage in Puerto Vallarta has increased from 300 to 500 tons per day, a 65% increase in waste. During vacation periods, this figure can exceed 600 tons. As a result, more collection trucks are needed to keep up with the demand.

Through monitoring by researchers from the University of Guadalajara, it can be determined that the seawater in Puerto Vallarta is suitable for recreational use during the upcoming Holy Week and Easter holidays which will kick off next week. The Holy Week vacation period is the most important each year for Puerto Vallarta in tourism as it also marks the end of the high season, and the start of the rainy season, in Puerto Vallarta.

