Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez; August 17, 2021

Tourism plans for Costalegre

Jalisco released the Costalegre Regional Strategic Plan to create what they call the most important tourism, environmental and social development project in the Mexican Pacific. The plan includes a new airport to start construction next year and highways to connect Puerto Vallarta and Manzanillo with the Costalegre area. One and Only, Four Seasons and Louis Vuitton have already committed to development in the area with the agreement that the airport and road construction projects will be completed.

Reality of traveling unvaccinated

When a family vacationing in Puerto Vallarta tested positive for COVID-19 before their flight home, they were denied boarding, and within hours the father of the family required medical attention for difficulty breathing. Desperate to return home, and without health insurance, the family infected with COVID-19 boarded a bus from Puerto Vallarta to Texas, exposing other passengers to COVID-19. Before reaching the United States, the father required hospitalization in Chihuahua, where he remained for several days before being transported to a hospital in the United States.

Puerto Vallarta investigating landslide

The City of Puerto Vallarta is investigating the cause of a landslide in the Amapas area of Los Muertos Beach. Last week’s landslide was due to heavy rains and construction in the area without proper procedures. The construction company received several warnings from the government and the construction site was in the process of being closed when the landslide occurred. Twenty people in nearby homes were evacuated.

