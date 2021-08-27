Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez; August 27, 2021

In this news brief: Puerto Vallarta under Tropical Storm Watch; More cruises for Vallarta; Manatees arrive at GDL Zoo
A tropical storm watch has been issued in Puerto Vallarta ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Nora. The storm is expected to make landfall in Baja California after making a pass by Puerto Vallarta. In the next 48 hours, intense rains are expected in Jalisco bringing the possibility of landslides and flooding. (After recording, the tropical storm watch was raised to a tropical storm warning. Puerto Vallarta is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning.)
Puerto Vallarta expects at least 12 more cruises to arrive this year. The next arrival will be August 31, and then in September, November, and December, there will be four arrivals each month. Additional cruises could be added to the list before the end of the year.
A pair of manatees arrived on Thursday at their new home at the Guadalajara Zoo as part of a conservation plan for the endangered animal. Claudia and Lorenzo, a six-year-old female and a seven-year-old male, were brought from the state of Quintana Roo to stay in an area of the zoo’s aquarium that was built to duplicate their natural environment.
