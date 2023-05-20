Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Alvarez for May 19, 2023

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Puerto Vallarta News Brief covers the top trending stories of the week on Vallarta Daily News and is hosted by Felipe Alvarez.
The stories this week.
A man on a motorcycle managed to get away with approximately 100,000 pesos stolen from employees of a chicken restaurant in Puerto Vallarta. The robbery took place on Thursday afternoon, involving two female employees from the Pollo Feliz company. A man approached them and demanded the money from the day’s sales. Without any good options, the victims handed over their cash, which totaled somewhere between 93,000 and 100,000 pesos. The robbery took place in the Villa las Flores neighborhood. Read Story
Rigoberto Velázquez Navarro, Operational Director of SEAPAL, Puerto Vallarta’s Water management company, confirmed intentions to construct a dam on the Mismaloya River. This project aims to boost the availability of drinking water in the southern area of the city. The project has not been welcomed by locals who blocked equipment from arriving at the site. But SEAPAL says the project will begin. Navarro says the project will provide access to drinking water to those who are protesting the project. Read Story
The Mexican government officially announced on Thursday the establishment of the Mexican State Airline, according to the decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF). The Ministry of National Defense will oversee the airline’s operations. Congress had approved the army’s plans for the creation of the new airline on April 29. The new airline will operate under the Mexicana de Aviación brand and will utilize the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) as its primary hub. The government-run airline also plans to operate routes currently overlooked by domestic airlines. Read Story
Trending News on PVDN
- Something Smells: Persistent Sewage Leaks in Puerto Vallarta’s Romantic Zone Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Persistent sewage leaks in Puerto Vallarta remain a major stumbling block for the existing city administration, particularly when such incidents take place in tourist hotspots, like the intersection of Basilio Badillo and Insurgentes in the Romantic Zone. Countless complaints have been lodged from motorists and local business owners at this crucial…
- Motorcycle Bandit in Puerto Vallarta Flees with 100,000 Pesos from Pollo Feliz Employees Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - An individual on a motorcycle managed to abscond with approximately 100,000 pesos stolen from employees of a poultry sales company. The incident transpired on Thursday afternoon, involving two female employees from the Pollo Feliz company. A man approached them, demanding their day's sales proceeds that they had collected from multiple city…
- JetBlue and Volaris Soar into Summer with New Flights to Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Luis Antonio Villaseñor Nolasco, Head of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trust, has announced the introduction of two new flight routes arriving in Puerto Vallarta this coming June, serviced by Volaris and JetBlue airlines. He reported that over the first two weeks of the month, more than 800 flights arrived at Puerto…
- Mexico Officially Forms State-Run Airline Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Mexican government officially announced on Thursday, May 18, the establishment of the Mexican State Airline, according to the decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF). The Ministry of National Defense will oversee the airline's operations. The Congress had approved the army's plans for the creation of the…
- Yellow Alert: Popocatépetl Volcano’s Recent Outbursts and Warnings in Mexico The renowned Popocatépetl volcano has reignited, displaying significant activity within the past day. As reported by the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred), the volcano has exhibited 217 exhalations, 13 eruptions — with five minor and eight moderate in intensity — and tremors that lasted 455 minutes. Cenapred has noted mild ash fall in the…
- Tourist Parasailing in Nuevo Nayarit is Sent Adrift After Boat Tethered to Parachute Capsized Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - A boat offering parasailing services off the coast of Nuevo Nayarit Beach experienced a mishap during a tourist excursion, leaving a tourist adrift in an untethered parachute. The vessel and its occupants were subsequently rescued by State Police, firefighters, and nearby swimmers. As recounted by the boat's crew member, a sudden…
- Despite Protests, SEAPAL Plans to Continue Mismaloya River Dam Project in South Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Rigoberto Velázquez Navarro, Operational Director of SEAPAL, Puerto Vallarta's Water Drainage and Sewerage System, confirmed intentions to construct a dam or reservoir on the Mismaloya river. This project aims to boost the availability of drinking water in the municipality's southern region, an initiative that faced initial resistance from local residents who…
- A Puerto Vallarta Vacation Ends Tragically When a Texan Man Dies on Los Muertos Beach Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - A Texas resident tragically passed away on Sunday, May 14, while vacationing with his partner and family on Los Muertos beach in Puerto Vallarta. The deceased, identified as Gabriel "N", 52, was originally from Tepic but had been living in Houston, Texas with his partner. He had come to Mexico for…
- Evacuation Routes and Shelters Being Established as Popocatépetl Volcano Activity Increases Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Secretary of the Interior, Julio Huerta Gómez, emphasized that local, state, and federal agencies are organizing tours of evacuation routes and shelters in communities near the Popocatépetl volcano. In the past few days, convoys of personnel from the army, civil protection, and state government have been visible in communities close…
- Disregarding Disaster in Puerto Vallarta: New Developments on the Cuale River Raise Concerns Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Adjacent to the Cuale River, two new structures are being erected, much to the concern of locals. This construction site was scrutinized by Enrique Alfaro, the Governor of Jalisco, two years prior, when it was revealed to have contributed to a devastating accident during Hurricane Nora. In the wake of the…