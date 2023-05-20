Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Alvarez for May 19, 2023

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Puerto Vallarta News Brief covers the top trending stories of the week on Vallarta Daily News and is hosted by Felipe Alvarez.

The stories this week.

A man on a motorcycle managed to get away with approximately 100,000 pesos stolen from employees of a chicken restaurant in Puerto Vallarta. The robbery took place on Thursday afternoon, involving two female employees from the Pollo Feliz company. A man approached them and demanded the money from the day’s sales. Without any good options, the victims handed over their cash, which totaled somewhere between 93,000 and 100,000 pesos. The robbery took place in the Villa las Flores neighborhood. Read Story

Rigoberto Velázquez Navarro, Operational Director of SEAPAL, Puerto Vallarta’s Water management company, confirmed intentions to construct a dam on the Mismaloya River. This project aims to boost the availability of drinking water in the southern area of the city. The project has not been welcomed by locals who blocked equipment from arriving at the site. But SEAPAL says the project will begin. Navarro says the project will provide access to drinking water to those who are protesting the project. Read Story

The Mexican government officially announced on Thursday the establishment of the Mexican State Airline, according to the decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF). The Ministry of National Defense will oversee the airline’s operations. Congress had approved the army’s plans for the creation of the new airline on April 29. The new airline will operate under the Mexicana de Aviación brand and will utilize the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) as its primary hub. The government-run airline also plans to operate routes currently overlooked by domestic airlines. Read Story