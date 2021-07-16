Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez; July 16, 2021

In this news brief: Puerto Vallarta enforces health protocols with third wave of COVID-19; Mexico stops protecting endangered vaquitas; Royal Caribbean will return to Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA CLOSES TWO BUSINESSES AND ISSUES 151 WARNINGS FOR LACK OF COVID-19 MEASURES

Puerto Vallarta is enforcing health protocols as it starts to record some of the highest numbers of COVID-19 infections since last year. Two businesses have been closed for violation of health standards put in place to slow the transmission of COVID-19. Three other businesses received a final warning. And 151 written warnings were issued to businesses in Puerto Vallarta for not complying with health regulations.

Read more: https://www.vallartadaily.com/puerto-vallarta-closes-two-businesses-and-issues-151-warnings-for-lack-of-covid-19-measures/

MEXICO STOPS PROTECTING THE LAST VAQUITAS MARINAS, SENTENCING THEM TO EXTINCTION

Mexico has ended the enforcement of a fishing-free zone established in the Gulf of California to save the endangered vaquitas. The ending of this policy is a death sentence to the smallest Porpoises in the world that only live in the Gulf of California. The fish are near extinction thanks to fishing boats in the area seeking fish bladders that sell in China for over one thousand dollars for a kilo.

Read more: https://www.vallartadaily.com/mexico-stops-protecting-the-last-vaquitas-marinas-sentencing-them-to-extinction/

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES WILL ARRIVE IN PUERTO VALLARTA IN NOVEMBER

The Royal Caribbean cruise company announced that starting in November, they will launch a new route from Los Angeles to Puerto Vallarta, making stops at ports in the United States and Mexico. According to the company, cruising allows you to experience several destinations without the need for packing and unpacking. The ships offer fine or casual dining, live entertainment, theater shows, music, and more.

Read more: https://www.vallartadaily.com/royal-caribbean-cruises-will-arrive-in-puerto-vallarta-in-november/