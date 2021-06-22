Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez: June 22, 2021

In this news brief: Minimal effects from Dolores in Puerto Vallarta; US extends travel restrictions on border; Cruises returning to Vallarta; Puerto Vallarta completes yearly earthquake drill.

MINIMAL EFFECTS FROM TROPICAL STORM DOLORES IN PUERTO VALLARTA

One person was killed in Guadalajara with the passing of Tropical Storm Dolores in Jalisco, but Puerto Vallarta only experienced occasional rains. The storm wasn’t a match for the Occidental mountains and began falling apart, losing the battle with the mountains that protect Puerto Vallarta.

U.S EXTENDS TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS AT CANADA, MEXICO LAND BORDERS THROUGH JULY 21

The US has extended travel restrictions at the border with Mexico. The border will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least July 21, the U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Sunday. Restrictions have been in place since March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

CARNIVAL CRUISES WILL RETURN TO PUERTO VALLARTA IN AUGUST

According to the Secretary of Tourism in Puerto Vallarta, cruises will once again return to Puerto Vallarta after a year of cancelations due to COVID-19. The secretary said cruises will begin in August with the arrival of a Carnival Cruise, which will begin cruises in the Pacific and the Mexican Caribbean.

PUERTO VALLARTA PARTICIPATES IN NATIONAL EARTHQUAKE DRILL

Puerto Vallarta participated in the first national earthquake drill of 2021, which was postponed in May due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exercise began at 11:30 a.m. and in the downtown area of the city, the municipal presidency building, where 230 people were present, was evaluated in 3 minutes and 11 seconds. Similar exercises were carried out throughout the city, where the tourism sector and businesses practiced their emergency response plans.

