Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez – May 20 2021

Puerto Vallarta will host the Fire Ride Festival this weekend with 40 bike riders competing in races and jumping competitions, including an attempt to break the world record in the highest bike jump. The current record is seven and a half meters. The festival will begin on Friday, May 21 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and continue on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Puerto Vallarta is using its success in fighting COVID-19 to promote tourism in the city. Christian Guillermo Gómez Loranca, in charge of tourism, said the city is promoting the city’s focus on the health of tourists. The hotels are also making their own campaigns focusing on hotel and restaurant sanitation. Puerto Vallarta is a place where we are going to take care of you, but we also want the tourist to take care of themselves when they visit us. Those are the two main attractions. First, come and relax. Second, we are a safe destination, we are taking care of the health of visitors.

In the latest report, the level of peace in Mexico fell 4.3%, down for the fourth consecutive year, largely due to a 24.3% increase in the crime rate of organized crime, according to the 2020 Peace Index report in Mexico prepared by the Institute for the Economy and Peace. Violent crimes worsened 3.4%, mainly due to the 18.3% increase in sex crimes. Baja California is the least peaceful state in Mexico, followed by Colima, Quintana Roo, Chihuahua, and Guanajuato.

