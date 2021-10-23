This video is exclusive content for PVDN Supporters. If you wish to gain access to PVDN exclusive content, join today! More details here (If you are currently a PVDN Supporter, you will receive the full video at 7 AM on October 23, 2021, in your exclusive PVDN Newsletter.)

Tropical Storm Rick has formed off the coast of Mexico and is expected to become a hurricane over the weekend. Warnings have been issued from the State of Oaxaca to Colima. Puerto Vallarta could receive rains from Rick by Monday but the storm is expected to weaken before reaching Jalisco. Stay informed over the weekend at Vallarta Daily.

People are feeling a little safer in Puerto Vallarta, according to the latest public security survey. In June, 61% of people in Puerto Vallarta felt safe, compared to 69% in September, an 8 point increase in people feeling safe in the city. The survey does not account for real crime rates, only the feeling of security in the population. The governor said the latest survey shows that the work of the government is making people feel safer but there is still work to be done.

According to the Hotel Association in Puerto Vallarta, 85% of all hotel employees in the city have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The president of the association said it’s important that tourists feel safe at their hotel and vaccinations are the only way out of the pandemic. Puerto Vallarta is the first tourist destination in Mexico to have completed all vaccinations for all age groups, although there is still a small percentage of the population who have refused to be vaccinated.

