This video is exclusive content for PVDN Supporters. If you wish to gain access to PVDN exclusive content, join today! More details here (If you are currently a PVDN Supporter, you will receive the full video at 7 AM on October 28, 2021, in your exclusive PVDN Newsletter.)

In this news brief:

The search and rescue K9 unit in Puerto Vallarta welcomed its new member, a two-month-old Labrador puppy who is being trained to be an officer of the unit for Civil Protection in the city. Currently, the unit in Puerto Vallarta has two K9s, a three-year-old Dutch Shepard, and a two-year-old Belgian shepherd.

Read Story: https://www.vallartadaily.com/two-month-old-labrador-puppy-is-the-next-search-and-rescue-dog-in-puerto-vallarta/

During Día de Muertos, the cemeteries of Puerto Vallarta will be allowed to open this year at 70 percent of their capacity. Food, alcoholic drinks, and music are prohibited. Facemasks are mandatory for all visitors. No groups larger than 10 people are allowed to enter the cemeteries. These restrictions are currently in force and will continue until November 6.

Read Story: https://www.vallartadaily.com/cemeteries-in-puerto-vallarta-will-be-open-for-dia-de-muertos-this-year-with-restrictions/

Over the weekend, a man was arrested after shooting into a hotel room window at the Holiday Inn Puerto Vallarta. The shooter was later found at Marina Golf Condos where he was arrested. No other information about the shooting has been released by officials.

Read Story: https://www.vallartadaily.com/man-arrested-after-firing-gun-into-puerto-vallarta-hotel/

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN