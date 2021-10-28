This video is exclusive content for PVDN Supporters. If you wish to gain access to PVDN exclusive content, join today! More details here (If you are currently a PVDN Supporter, you will receive the full video at 7 AM on October 28, 2021, in your exclusive PVDN Newsletter.)
In this news brief:
The search and rescue K9 unit in Puerto Vallarta welcomed its new member, a two-month-old Labrador puppy who is being trained to be an officer of the unit for Civil Protection in the city. Currently, the unit in Puerto Vallarta has two K9s, a three-year-old Dutch Shepard, and a two-year-old Belgian shepherd.
Read Story: https://www.vallartadaily.com/two-month-old-labrador-puppy-is-the-next-search-and-rescue-dog-in-puerto-vallarta/
During Día de Muertos, the cemeteries of Puerto Vallarta will be allowed to open this year at 70 percent of their capacity. Food, alcoholic drinks, and music are prohibited. Facemasks are mandatory for all visitors. No groups larger than 10 people are allowed to enter the cemeteries. These restrictions are currently in force and will continue until November 6.
Read Story: https://www.vallartadaily.com/cemeteries-in-puerto-vallarta-will-be-open-for-dia-de-muertos-this-year-with-restrictions/
Over the weekend, a man was arrested after shooting into a hotel room window at the Holiday Inn Puerto Vallarta. The shooter was later found at Marina Golf Condos where he was arrested. No other information about the shooting has been released by officials.
Read Story: https://www.vallartadaily.com/man-arrested-after-firing-gun-into-puerto-vallarta-hotel/
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Two Federal Police are shot dead in Puerto Vallarta Two elements of the Federal Police were shot dead by a prisoner during a transfer in Puerto Vallarta when the suspect grabbed a gun from a policeman, shot two Federal Police, and fled. The police were transferred to a clinic in Puerto Vallarta, where they died. In addition, the Office of the Attorney General of…
- Man arrested after firing gun into Puerto Vallarta hotel A subject was arrested after he fired a gun into a hotel and fled to a condominium in the Marina area of Puerto Vallarta. The events took place shortly after 3 pm on Saturday in the northern part of the city, and authorities were alerted through a 911 call. According to initial reports, the man…
- Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez; October 27, 2021 The search and rescue K9 unit in Puerto Vallarta welcomed its new member, a two-month-old Labrador puppy who is being trained to be an officer of the unit for Civil Protection in the city. Currently, the unit in Puerto Vallarta has two K9s, a three-year-old Dutch Shepard, and a two-year-old Belgian shepherd.
- Two-month-old Labrador puppy is the next search and rescue dog in Puerto Vallarta In order to reinforce the Search and Rescue area of the USAR Vallarta Group, the Civil Protection, and Fire Department began the process of preparing and training a two-month-old Labrador puppy as an officer of the Canine Unit for the search and rescue. Currently, the USAR K9 Canine Unit has two dogs trained for the…
- Migrant caravan grows as it heads through southern Mexico A growing migrant caravan filled the square in this town in Chiapas state on Wednesday afternoon after knocking off another 13 miles of its trek across southern Mexico. About 2,000 migrants had walked out of the southern city of Tapachula near the Guatemala border on Saturday. While the multitude is challenging to count, it appeared…