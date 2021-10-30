This video is exclusive content for PVDN Supporters. If you wish to gain access to PVDN exclusive content, join today! More details here (If you are currently a PVDN Supporter, you will receive the full video at 7 AM on October 30, 2021, in your exclusive PVDN Newsletter.)

In this news brief:

The Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, announced that due to a decline in infections and hospitalizations and vaccinations for COVID-19, Jalisco will go to the green traffic light, the lowest risk for COVID-19 transmission in the Federal Government’s pandemic alert system. 50% of the population over 18 years of age in Jalisco already has at least the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine.

Everything is ready for the fourth edition of the Brewmasters Craft Beer Festival, which returns to Puerto Vallarta after a year off due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The well-known beer event will welcome people with various beer producers, as well as regional food and live music. The event will take place on November 13 and 14 from 1:00 PM until 10:00 PM.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night for daylight savings time in Mexico. Sonora and Quintana Roo do not change time in Mexico, and the border states won’t change the time for another week, keeping time with the United States for commerce purposes. Mexico will set clocks forward one hour on April 3 next year.

