This video is exclusive content for PVDN Supporters. If you wish to gain access to PVDN exclusive content, join today! More details here (If you are currently a PVDN Supporter, you will receive the full video at 7 AM on October 30, 2021, in your exclusive PVDN Newsletter.)
In this news brief:
The Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, announced that due to a decline in infections and hospitalizations and vaccinations for COVID-19, Jalisco will go to the green traffic light, the lowest risk for COVID-19 transmission in the Federal Government’s pandemic alert system. 50% of the population over 18 years of age in Jalisco already has at least the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine.
Read Story: https://www.vallartadaily.com/jalisco-moves-to-the-lowest-risk-category-for-covid-19-transmission/
Everything is ready for the fourth edition of the Brewmasters Craft Beer Festival, which returns to Puerto Vallarta after a year off due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The well-known beer event will welcome people with various beer producers, as well as regional food and live music. The event will take place on November 13 and 14 from 1:00 PM until 10:00 PM.
Read Story: https://www.vallartadaily.com/brewmasters-craft-beer-festival-returns-to-puerto-vallarta/
Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night for daylight savings time in Mexico. Sonora and Quintana Roo do not change time in Mexico, and the border states won’t change the time for another week, keeping time with the United States for commerce purposes. Mexico will set clocks forward one hour on April 3 next year.
Read Story: https://www.vallartadaily.com/time-change-in-mexico-2021-turn-the-clock-back-one-hour-to-winter-time/
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta increases security while expecting millions of tourists in the closing months of 2021 After 19 months of a complicated economic situation due to the pandemic, Puerto Vallarta finally expects to have a busy end of the year, so it is already preparing for the arrival of millions of tourists. The Government of Jalisco reported today that together with municipal and federal authorities they have already armed a security…
- Two Federal Police are shot dead in Puerto Vallarta Two elements of the Federal Police were shot dead by a prisoner during a transfer in Puerto Vallarta when the suspect grabbed a gun from a policeman, shot two Federal Police, and fled. The police were transferred to a clinic in Puerto Vallarta, where they died. In addition, the Office of the Attorney General of…
- 83% of Mexicans over the age of 18 years have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine Mexico has concluded its vaccination plan against the coronavirus after having managed to inoculate 83% of its population of legal age with at least one dose of the drug, as announced this Friday by the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell. “We are pleased to report the conclusion of this important stage and the fulfillment of…
- Jalisco moves to the lowest risk category for COVID-19 transmission The Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, announced that due to the results obtained both in schools and in terms of vaccination and prevention measures against the coronavirus, this week, Jalisco will go to a green traffic light, the lowest risk category for COVID-19 transmission in the Federal Government’s pandemic alert system. “In fact, let me…
- 2,000 migrants continue walk through southern Mexico HUEHUETAN, Mexico (AP) — A group of about 2,000 mainly Central American migrants continued their mass trek from the southern Mexico city of Tapachula on Sunday, reaching a town about 16 miles (26 kilometers) away. Migrants started out before dawn to avoid the burning heat. Mostly from Honduras and El Salvador, many were accompanied by…