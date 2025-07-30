Government Presents Amado Nervo Bridge Project Connecting Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - In her daily press conference, La Mañanera del Pueblo, President Claudia Sheinbaum introduced a significant new infrastructure project: the Amado Nervo Bridge, which will connect Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, with the municipality of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. The announcement was led by Antonio Esteva, head of the…

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - In her daily press conference, La Mañanera del Pueblo, President Claudia Sheinbaum introduced a significant new infrastructure project: the Amado Nervo Bridge, which will connect Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, with the municipality of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. The announcement was led by Antonio Esteva, head of the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation (SICT), who presented the scope, timeline, and budget of the cross-state development.

According to Esteva, construction officially begins this year, with an initial investment of 200 million pesos. The total project cost is expected to reach 900 million pesos, with completion scheduled for November 2026.

“It’s a bridge that crosses the Ameca River, with a central section measuring 800 meters and a total length of 2 kilometers, including the access roads,” said Esteva during the morning briefing at the National Palace.

Improving Connectivity in Mexico’s Tourism Corridor

The Amado Nervo Bridge is designed to enhance mobility between two of Mexico’s most important tourist destinations: Puerto Vallarta in Jalisco and Bahía de Banderas in Nayarit. These neighboring municipalities form the economic and cultural heart of the Bay of Banderas, a region that has seen explosive growth in tourism, real estate, and population over the past two decades.

The current route between these two locations often becomes heavily congested, particularly during weekends, holidays, and high travel seasons. With an average daily traffic forecast of 20,000 vehicles, the new six-lane bridge aims to reduce travel time, decongest local roads, and improve safety.

“This is an essential piece of infrastructure that will not only improve connectivity but also support economic integration across state lines,” said Esteva.

The bridge is named after Amado Nervo, a celebrated poet and native of Tepic, Nayarit, as a symbolic link between the region’s rich cultural heritage and its modern development ambitions.

Job Creation and Economic Impact

Esteva noted that the construction of the bridge is expected to generate around 2,700 jobs, providing a boost to the local labor market in both Nayarit and Jalisco. The benefits, however, extend well beyond temporary employment.

The improved access will stimulate commerce, tourism, and logistics across the Bay of Banderas region. It will also support residential development on both sides of the river by making daily commutes and services more accessible. With half a million residents expected to benefit directly from the project, the bridge is being positioned as a strategic public investment in long-term regional growth.

“This is not just a bridge—it’s a tool for economic inclusion and territorial cohesion,” said Esteva. “It brings together communities that have always been connected socially and economically but divided by geography.”

Part of a Larger Infrastructure Agenda

The announcement aligns with President Sheinbaum’s broader vision of strengthening national infrastructure as a means to drive equitable development. Since taking office, she has emphasized investments in mobility, sustainable transport, and cross-regional integration as central components of her federal agenda.

Her administration’s approach echoes her time as Mayor of Mexico City, where she spearheaded projects aimed at reducing travel times and improving urban livability. Now on the national stage, Sheinbaum’s infrastructure efforts aim to extend those same benefits to underserved or bottlenecked areas throughout the country.

“We are committed to building infrastructure that responds to real needs and improves the daily lives of Mexican families,” Sheinbaum said during the press conference.

Strategic Significance for Tourism and Trade

The Amado Nervo Bridge also has implications for regional tourism. Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas already operate as a single tourism zone in practice, often marketed jointly to both domestic and international travelers. Yet, the current road bottlenecks, particularly at the Ameca River crossing, limit the potential for seamless travel between the two destinations.

Once completed, the bridge is expected to significantly streamline access to airports, resorts, and local attractions, encouraging longer stays and better distribution of tourism income between the two states.

Furthermore, the improved transportation corridor could serve as a key logistics route for goods moving between Jalisco and the Pacific coast of Nayarit, especially as commercial development continues to expand northward along the coastline.

Environmental and Engineering Considerations

While the government has not released a full environmental impact assessment, the scale and location of the Amado Nervo Bridge suggest that environmental protections will be a necessary part of the planning and construction phases. The Ameca River and its surrounding ecosystems support various forms of wildlife and biodiversity.

The SICT is expected to publish more detailed engineering reports in the coming months, outlining construction timelines, materials, and environmental safeguards. Transparency will be crucial to ensure that the project adheres to both federal regulations and local expectations for sustainable development.

What’s Next

According to the SICT, preparatory work—including land acquisition, environmental permitting, and early site preparation—has already begun. Construction will accelerate with the release of this year’s 200 million pesos in federal funding, followed by staggered investments through 2026.

As one of the first large-scale infrastructure projects launched under Claudia Sheinbaum’s presidency, the Amado Nervo Bridge will likely become a key benchmark for her administration’s approach to development: pragmatic, inclusive, and regionally focused.

If delivered on time and within budget, the bridge could transform mobility, commerce, and quality of life across this critical coastal corridor.

Sources: