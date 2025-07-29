American Tourist Found Dead at Puerto Vallarta Waterfall

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - An American man found dead at Puerto Vallarta waterfall disappeared while swimming near a popular waterfall outside Puerto Vallarta. He was found dead Monday morning. This was after an intensive search by Jalisco rescue personnel. Authorities identified the deceased as Michael J. Stecher, a 62-year-old U.S.…

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - An American man found dead at Puerto Vallarta waterfall disappeared while swimming near a popular waterfall outside Puerto Vallarta. He was found dead Monday morning. This was after an intensive search by Jalisco rescue personnel.

Authorities identified the deceased as Michael J. Stecher, a 62-year-old U.S. citizen. He went missing Sunday afternoon while visiting El Salto Waterfall, located in the rural El Jorullo ejido. The area is just east of Puerto Vallarta and near the Cuale River. His disappearance sparked a major search-and-rescue operation. It involved state and municipal firefighters, lifeguards, and divers.

According to officials, Stecher had entered the water around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday. His friend, Luis Armando Mata Rodríguez, a resident of Bahía de Banderas, reported him missing just moments later. This was after Stecher disappeared under the waterfall and did not resurface, becoming the American found dead at Puerto Vallarta waterfall.

Dangerous Currents Complicate Rescue Effort

Within hours of the alert, units from Jalisco Civil Protection and Puerto Vallarta Fire Department responded. They deployed aquatic teams and specialized vehicles, including UTV B-105, B-104, and B-103. The initial phase of the operation involved free diving in the area surrounding the waterfall.

When those efforts failed to locate Stecher, the team performed three separate air-assisted dives. Each dive lasted approximately 10 minutes. Despite covering a wide area of the pool below the falls, the search was complicated. There was low visibility, strong currents, and the turbulence caused by the falling water. Rescuers believed Stecher may have been pinned beneath the waterfall, highlighting the dangers of sites where Americans have been found dead, like at Puerto Vallarta waterfalls.

By 6:40 p.m., the operation was paused due to increasing water levels and mounting safety concerns for the divers. Authorities decided to resume the search the following morning.

Body Recovered 50 Meters From Last Known Location

At 8:00 a.m. Monday, the search resumed with renewed urgency. Within hours, rescue teams discovered Stecher’s body roughly 50 meters downstream from where he was last seen. Officials say he had likely been swept away by the river current, which made locating him challenging.

The body was removed from the scene and transferred to the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences for legal and forensic examination. Authorities are in the process of notifying family members. They are also coordinating with the U.S. consulate to repatriate his remains. His tragedy at the waterfall has turned into a case of an American found dead at Puerto Vallarta waterfall.

El Salto Waterfall: Scenic But Risky

The El Salto Waterfall is a popular eco-tourism spot among both locals and foreigners. It attracts those seeking to explore the natural beauty surrounding Puerto Vallarta. The waterfall is accessible via hiking trails and ATV tours. These lead adventurers into the Sierra Madre Occidental. While its lush scenery and freshwater pools attract swimmers year-round, serious risks are posed by the waterfall. This is particularly during the rainy season when water flow intensifies and currents become unpredictable.

Local authorities periodically issue advisories cautioning against swimming too close to the falls. They also advise against entering the water during periods of high rainfall. During such periods, conditions can change suddenly and without warning.

Officials Urge Caution in Natural Swimming Areas

The tragic incident of the American found dead at Puerto Vallarta waterfall underscores the importance of exercising caution when visiting natural water attractions in Mexico. This is especially important during the summer and early fall months when regional rivers and waterfalls are at their most dangerous.

Jalisco Civil Protection has not indicated any signs of foul play. They consider the case a tragic accident caused by natural conditions. However, the agency emphasized that all outdoor recreational sites require careful consideration of environmental risks. This is especially vital for sites that involve swimming or hiking near water bodies.

As of Tuesday morning, no further details about memorial arrangements or family statements have been released. Mexican authorities continue to work with consular officials to ensure all necessary legal processes are completed.

