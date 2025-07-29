American found dead at Puerto Vallarta waterfall

American Tourist Found Dead at Puerto Vallarta Waterfall

July 28, 2025
Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - An American man found dead at Puerto Vallarta waterfall disappeared while swimming near a popular waterfall outside Puerto Vallarta. He was found dead Monday morning. This was after an intensive search by Jalisco rescue personnel. Authorities identified the deceased as Michael J. Stecher, a 62-year-old U.S.…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN