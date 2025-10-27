Cuale River crocodile captured by residents in Puerto Vallarta then freed

A small crocodile appeared in the Cuale River on Saturday afternoon, and neighbors didn’t wait for help. They tied the animal and called it in. Green Patrol officers took over and moved it to a safer habitat. No one was hurt, but the scene raised a familiar question for Vallarta: what should people do when a crocodile shows up in a busy neighborhood? Here’s what happened, why it matters on the rivers, and the guidance officials repeat every rainy…

Keep reading with a yearly subscription Subscribe to Puerto Vallarta News to gain access to this article and thousands more! Download our app, comment on articles, and limited ads for a more pleasurable read. Subscribe Now Already a subscriber? Sign in