El Salado Estuary guided boat tours

El Salado Estuary to Reopen Guided Boat Tours in Puerto Vallarta

July 29, 2025
Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - After more than two years of suspension, Puerto Vallarta’s El Salado Estuary is gearing up to reactivate its highly anticipated guided boat tours. The tours were initially halted due to delays in acquiring permits from the port captain. However, authorities are now hopeful for a swift…
