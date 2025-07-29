El Salado Estuary to Reopen Guided Boat Tours in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - After more than two years of suspension, Puerto Vallarta’s El Salado Estuary is gearing up to reactivate its highly anticipated guided boat tours. The tours were initially halted due to delays in acquiring permits from the port captain. However, authorities are now hopeful for a swift…

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - After more than two years of suspension, Puerto Vallarta’s El Salado Estuary is gearing up to reactivate its highly anticipated guided boat tours. The tours were initially halted due to delays in acquiring permits from the port captain. However, authorities are now hopeful for a swift resolution. Paola Bauche Petersen, the head of the Jalisco Secretariat of Environment and Territorial Development (Semadet), confirmed that the necessary permits are expected to be in place in the coming weeks. Once approved, captains and vessels will be allowed to navigate the estuary’s protected canals again.

"We are currently processing permits for both the captains and the boats. We hope to have some form of tours ready within a few weeks," explained Bauche Petersen. Despite the temporary halt to boat tours, she emphasized that the public is still welcome to visit the site. Visitors can enjoy expanded ground trails, which offer better access to the area’s natural beauty than previous paths.

A Hub for Environmental Education and Conservation

The El Salado Estuary plays a vital role in the region’s hydrological cycle. It is a critical space for the conservation of native species and ecosystems. Semadet has continued to foster environmental awareness and engagement through its educational programs. They persisted even while the tours were suspended. During a recent visit, Bauche Petersen reiterated the importance of the estuary in maintaining local biodiversity and the need for continuous efforts to protect it.

In addition to expanding trails, Semadet has actively developed an environmental education program that engages local communities and visitors. Last weekend, an environmental fair was held at the estuary. This event drew a wide array of civil society organizations working on environmental preservation. The fair included educational activities and an important visit to the Bocanegra turtle camp. Attendees learned about local conservation initiatives aimed at protecting endangered species.

About El Salado Estuary

El Salado Estuary, located in Puerto Vallarta, is one of the most important wetlands in Jalisco. It covers a vast area of approximately 1,200 hectares. The estuary serves as a sanctuary for a variety of flora and fauna, including migratory birds, reptiles, and fish species that depend on the estuarine ecosystem for survival. It is also crucial for local water purification and flood prevention. Overall, it plays an essential role in the area's ecological balance.

As a protected natural area, El Salado Estuary is recognized for its biodiversity and its efforts to preserve critical habitats in the face of urbanization. It has become a symbol of conservation in Puerto Vallarta. The estuary draws both local residents and tourists interested in experiencing the beauty of the region's natural environment. The reactivation of the boat tours is seen as a positive step towards further raising awareness about the estuary's significance. It also promotes sustainable tourism practices in the region.

