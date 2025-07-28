Man wanted for rape in the United States arrested in Vallarta

Municipal police officers in Puerto Vallarta, supported by the Mexican Army and immigration authorities, arrested a foreign child rape suspect wanted in the United States on multiple counts of child sexual abuse. The man, identified only as Patrick "N", was located and detained near the Malecón, a popular tourist area…

Municipal police officers in Puerto Vallarta, supported by the Mexican Army and immigration authorities, arrested a foreign child rape suspect wanted in the United States on multiple counts of child sexual abuse. The man, identified only as Patrick "N", was located and detained near the Malecón, a popular tourist area in the city’s downtown.

According to Puerto Vallarta’s public security department, the arrest followed a coordinated operation triggered by a formal request from U.S. authorities. Investigators launched a surveillance and tracking effort once intelligence confirmed the suspect’s presence in the city.

Police officers approached Patrick “N” after spotting a man matching the suspect’s physical description. Upon contact, he reportedly reacted aggressively, which led to his immediate detention for disorderly conduct. A background check later confirmed his identity and revealed he was the subject of an active arrest warrant issued by the San Bernardino County Superior Court in California.

Authorities say the charges against Patrick “N” include the rape of minors, a felony under U.S. law. The case is linked to investigations in both California and Alabama, where the suspect allegedly committed multiple acts of sexual abuse against children. The seriousness of the charges prompted a cross-border manhunt, culminating in the arrest on Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Extradition proceedings underway

Once Patrick “N” was taken into custody, Puerto Vallarta police immediately contacted Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM). The institute assumed control of the case and has initiated the extradition process, citing existing treaties between Mexico and the United States that allow for the transfer of suspects facing serious criminal charges.

Officials emphasized that the extradition will proceed with full respect for legal guarantees and due process, ensuring the accused is sent to face trial in the jurisdiction where the alleged crimes took place.

While no specific timeline has been provided, Mexican officials say the international cooperation protocols in this case are functioning as expected.

Authorities stress international collaboration

Puerto Vallarta’s public security commission issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to protecting public safety through inter-agency and international cooperation. Officials stressed the need for fast, accurate identification of high-risk individuals entering the country and urged for stronger verification mechanisms.

“The effective coordination between local police, the military, and immigration officials shows that Puerto Vallarta remains vigilant against any threat to public safety,” said a representative from the city’s security commission.

At this time, the Jalisco Attorney General’s Office has not released further details regarding the timeline of Patrick “N”’s arrest or whether additional criminal charges will be pursued in Mexico before extradition.

The case remains under active investigation, and Mexican authorities have pledged continued cooperation with their U.S. counterparts to ensure justice is served.

