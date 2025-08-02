gas stations shut down in Jalisco and Nayarit

Six Gas Stations in Puerto Vallarta Shut Down for Noncompliance

August 1, 2025

Profeco and ASEA temporarily close 6 gas stations in Puerto Vallarta for lacking valid environmental permits and selling short liters, with complaints filed to the FGR . . .

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN