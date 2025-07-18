Heart of the Pacific tourism brand unites seven municipalities in Jalisco and Nayarit

Heart of the Pacific brand unites seven municipalities in Jalisco and Nayarit to create a Sierra‑Mar tourism corridor blending beach, mountain, culture, and cuisine. Business chambers Canaco and Canacope have unveiled the Heart of the Pacific brand to position a cluster of seven municipalities straddling Jalisco and Nayarit on the…

Heart of the Pacific brand unites seven municipalities in Jalisco and Nayarit to create a Sierra‑Mar tourism corridor blending beach, mountain, culture, and cuisine.

Business chambers Canaco and Canacope have unveiled the Heart of the Pacific brand to position a cluster of seven municipalities straddling Jalisco and Nayarit on the global tourism map. The initiative links coastal hubs like Bahía de Banderas with mountain towns such as San Sebastián del Oeste, aiming to forge a unified corridor where sun and beach meet rural trails, religious sites, local food, and cultural festivals. Planners say the effort will replace today’s fragmented model with a single, region‑wide identity that appeals to travelers seeking varied experiences in one trip.

The Sierra‑Mar region spans from Puerto Vallarta’s sandy shores up into the Sierra Madre mountains, covering Bahia de Banderas and Compostela in Nayarit, along with Puerto Vallarta, San Sebastián del Oeste, Mascota, Talpa de Allende, and Cabo Corrientes in Jalisco. Visitors will find opportunities for water sports and sunsets by the sea, guided hikes through cloud forests, pilgrimages to historic chapels, and tastings of local craft beers, coffee or tequila. Artisans and chefs across the corridor plan to showcase traditional dishes and handmade wares at joint markets and pop‑up events aimed at highlighting the area’s rich mix of ecosystems.

“This is an ambitious but viable strategy if we plan and manage it with a shared governance approach,” said Carlos Iván Gómez, president of Canacope, flanked by representatives of the private sector. He stressed that cooperation between chambers, municipal governments, and tourism boards will be key to delivering a consistent visitor experience and maintaining high standards across state lines.

The first formal step involves a charter signed by the National Chamber of Commerce (Canaco) and Canacope, which will set governance rules and marketing guidelines. That agreement will pave the way for a high‑profile rollout in the United States, designed to introduce the Heart of the Pacific brand to new markets.

Heart of the Pacific Caravan Hits US Cities

Over a 90‑day span, the Heart of the Pacific Caravan—branded “Flavor, Culture, and Business on the Road”—will travel by themed motorhome to ten major U.S. cities. Stops include Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, and New York. At each one‑ to two‑day event, local chefs, cultural promoters, artisans, and entrepreneurs from the seven municipalities will stage cooking demos, craft fairs, and networking sessions. Organizers expect to engage over one million people in person and reach more than ten million online through live streams and social media.

If that push hits its targets, a second phase will take the caravan into Canadian cities and additional northern U.S. markets. Planners believe this two‑stage approach will lay the groundwork for steady inbound tourism all year.

Beyond visitor numbers, the Heart of the Pacific brand has clear economic and social aims. Leaders hope it will drive regional growth, attract alternative travelers who stay longer and spend locally, and knit together small communities through shared projects. The effort also prioritizes sustainability policies, few‑impact infrastructure upgrades, and stronger ties with established hubs like Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit.

As Heart of the Pacific takes shape, it offers a fresh model for Mexico’s tourism sector—one that spans coast and mountain, sea and forest, heritage and innovation. If it succeeds, the Sierra‑Mar region could become a single destination in its own right, opening new paths for trade, culture, and travel across two states and beyond.

