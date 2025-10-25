Puerto Vallarta News

Puerto Vallarta News

Interpol arrest Puerto Vallarta

Interpol arrest in Puerto Vallarta catches tourist off-guard

October 25, 2025
0

A 47-year-old Mexican national wanted for rape in the U.S. was seized near Plaza Galerías. Interpol arrest in Puerto Vallarta now heads to an extradition review.

Keep reading with a yearly subscription

Subscribe to Puerto Vallarta News to gain access to this article and thousands more! Download our app, comment on articles, and limited ads for a more pleasurable read.

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Related Posts

puerto vallarta day of the dead

Puerto Vallarta Day of the Dead marks second Recuérdame

Puerto Vallarta Day of the Dead returns Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 with the 30-meter...
0
Vallarta police chase

Puerto Vallarta police chase with gunfire ends in arrests and wreck

Two men were detained after a high-speed Vallarta police chase on Highway 200; a municipal...
0
Puerto Vallarta tourist tax

After delay, Puerto Vallarta tourist tax set for November launch

Puerto Vallarta tourist tax set to begin in November at the airport and port once...
0
puerto vallarta news roundup

What happened in Puerto Vallarta this week – News Roundup

Catch up on Puerto Vallarta news this week: top stories on safety, tourism, culture, and...
0