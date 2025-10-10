Puerto Vallarta News

Red flags stay up in Vallarta as Raymond kicks up dangerous surf

October 10, 2025
Puerto Vallarta beach closures remain in effect with red flags citywide as Tropical Storm Raymond fuels high surf and rip currents; officials urge people to avoid the water.

