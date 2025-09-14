Puerto Vallarta Comes Alive With Color and Tradition for National Charro Day Parade
Puerto Vallarta Charro Day brings 270 riders along the Malecón on September 14, celebrating Mexico’s equestrian heritage with families and visitors downtown.
