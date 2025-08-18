Puerto Vallarta Copa Jalisco 2025 quarterfinals berth sealed
Puerto Vallarta Copa Jalisco 2025 stays alive after a 2-1 shootout win over Arandas following a 1-1 aggregate; the quarterfinal vs Lagos de Moreno is next, with date and time pending.
