jalisco cup 2025

Puerto Vallarta Copa Jalisco 2025 quarterfinals berth sealed

August 18, 2025

Puerto Vallarta Copa Jalisco 2025 stays alive after a 2-1 shootout win over Arandas following a 1-1 aggregate; the quarterfinal vs Lagos de Moreno is next, with date and time pending.

